What are the requirements for VMware Integrated Printing to work for home users. I have enabled that feature on my Horizon Agent on Master image but when logging in from home I do not see my locally attached USB printer in my session. We are using 10zig thinclient with Horizon Client 2106 on them and have Printer redirection enabled in its settings and still don't see that. I have checked my firewall and I saw port 32111 getting blocked so I have allowed it between UAG and desktop pool and still don't see that printer. Reading the document https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-Horizon/2106/horizon-remote-desktop-features/GUID-39C87770-69C9-4E... I see it mentions that VMware Integrated Printing uses TCP port 9427 but I don't even see that port in my firewall as trying to connect.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO