Wanna know why the ‘70s bob has got it going on? It takes the classic bob that we know and love, then adds some retro flair and personality. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the whole '70s aesthetic is back in a big way (see also: The Shag, The Farrah Flip and the psychedelic prints that have been infiltrating fashion trends). The era steadily gained popularity throughout 2021, when we sought color and escapism and it remains a core reference for 2022.

