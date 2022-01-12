ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Win Tickets To The 2022 CSI Boxing Smoker

By Nate Bird
 1 day ago
Winning tickets is easy, just complete the entry options below for your chance to win. There are multiple entry options below and the more you complete, the better your chances of winning. When Is The CSI Boxing Smoker. The CSI Boxing Smoker is January 29th this year...

There is a Lottery Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold in Twin Falls County

UPDATE: Idaho Lottery officials issued a correction on the numbers published earlier. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Someone who bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket in Twin Falls County is a millionaire this morning. The Idaho Lottery announced a winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in the Magic Valley with the winning numbers 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16 (Idaho Lottery issued a correction on the numbers published). The Idaho Lottery said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize in Boise. "We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!" In addition to the $2 million dollar winner, there was a total of 3,100 Mega Millions winning tickets drawn Wednesday in Idaho. Lottery officials advise people to sign the back of their tickets before claiming their prize.
5 Best Places For An Anniversary Dinner In Twin Falls

A new year brings another year of birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. It is tough for a lot of people every year to know where to go for dinner. Do you go to a place that you met or both like, or do you choose to go to a fancy place that you may not normally go, and spoil yourself a little? There are multiple ways to go, but here are five great places in Twin Falls to go for an anniversary dinner.
Cinderella Session Guitarist Barry Benedetta Reportedly Dead

Guitarist Barry Benedetta, who contributed to the first Cinderella album, has reportedly died at age 62 after contracting COVID-19. The unverified Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts of his recent musical project DeBenedetta confirmed the news. A recent post noted that on Dec. 17, 2021, Benedetta was “found in his home unresponsive,” taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator with COVID-19 symptoms. He then “succumbed to his complications from the virus” on Jan. 6.
Watch Trailer For Idaho’s Bear Lake Monster Movie Coming In 2023

Filming has wrapped and a trailer has been released on a new movie that tells of the legend of a water creature that is said to live in the farthest southeast corner of Idaho in a lake that shares a border with Utah. The film is about a group of teenagers that set out to discover the truth behind the tale, and is set for a 2023 release.
Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Bon Jovi have announced a North American arena tour for spring 2022. The chart-topping rockers will kick off their monthlong trek on April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and conclude the run on April 30 in Nashville. Tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14. You can find more details at Bon Jovi's website and see the full list of tour dates below.
Surviving the Idaho Beer Shortage and Tales of Woe

You needn't rush out and hoard beer. We did experience a supply shortage a couple of years ago. I’ll talk about that in a moment. What you’re seeing here is a large delivery truck that couldn’t move on an icy parking lot off Washington Street in Twin Falls. I doubled back and took some pictures after seeing some men attempting to put mats beneath the wheels for traction. Maybe the trailer was nearly empty and very light. I drove off to do some errands and about 15 minutes later drove by the truck a second time. It had moved just a few feet.
