International Economic Development Council Announces Cody Mosley, CEcD, as Chair of the Higher Education Advisory Committee

Is your business running you? Or are you running your business? ScaleUp Business Training has solutions to help your business find greater success and ease. The newly upgraded, hybrid program offered by the Thurston Economic Development Council (EDC) is designed for small business owners on the verge of taking their next big growth step, but uncertain or overwhelmed by day-to-day activities. “This powerful program will give you the tools necessary to give you your time back, break through the profit plateau, and increase your capacity to work on your business rather than in your business,” says James Davis, program manager. Two new sessions begin on either January 12 and 13, 2022.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO