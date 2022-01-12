ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Economic Development Council Announces Cody Mosley, CEcD, as Chair of the Higher Education Advisory Committee

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. Jan. 12, 2022 – The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has announced the roster of Economic Development leaders that will serve on the organization’s Higher Education Advisory Committee in 2022. Cody Mosley, CEcD, Director, Workforce & Economic Development, Francis Tuttle Technology Center (OK), will serve as Chair on the...

