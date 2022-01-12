ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Fauci: Rand Paul is making money 'by making me the villain'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Anderson Cooper to discuss the heated...

The Independent

‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefocus.news

What kind of Dr is Rand Paul, and where did he go to medical school?

US senator Randal “Rand” Paul and Dr Anthony Fauci sparred during a senate health hearing yesterday, prompting those who witnessed the debate to think about senator Paul’s medical background. What kind of doctor is Rand Paul, and where did he go to medical school?. What kind of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci hearing - live: Doctor calls Senator Marshall ‘moron’ on hot mic and says Rand Paul ‘kindles crazies’

The top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration have testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, were questioned by lawmakers about the federal response to new variants of Covid-19.The hearing comes as health policymakers say they believe the administration needs an urgent reset in the way it is approaching the new realities of the pandemic.Dr Fauci is the target of a video released on Monday evening by Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in research projects related to coronaviruses by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were deemed too risky by the Department of Defense, emails cited by the group claim.In his testimony on Tuesday, Dr Fauci angrily dismissed personal attacks on him by right-wing lawmakers, including those related to the emails.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How politically helpful have Rand Paul’s attacks on Anthony Fauci been?

One of the more remarkable political disputes in recent history involves two doctors. One is Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), an ophthalmologist by training. The other is Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious-disease expert. The genesis of their fight is the coronavirus pandemic and, specifically, government recommendations (for which Fauci is a figurehead) that Paul opposes. Over the course of more than a half-dozen hearings centered on the pandemic, the fight has become much more personal, with Paul accusing Fauci of having contributed to the creation of the virus and Fauci forcefully pushing back.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Fauci Scolds Senator Citing Project Veritas Leaked Emails: It ‘Pains Me’ to Tell the American People How ‘Absolutely Incorrect You Are’

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hearing before the Senate Health Committee went further off the rails as he and Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) sparred over the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) alleged link to the emergence of the coronavirus. Shortly after Fauci’s explosive rematch with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Marshall...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci news - live: ‘Moron’ spat senator re-ups disclosure conspiracy as Rand Paul dismisses threats to doctor

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made on Tuesday following a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Mr Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies” with his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Fox & Friends Defends Rand Paul Fundraising Off of Fauci: ‘Kind of How D.C. Works Anyway’

Fox & Friends took Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) side as they reviewed his heated confrontation with Dr. Anthony Fauci from the Senate Health Committee’s latest hearing. Steve Doocy called the encounter the “main attraction” on Wednesday as Fox & Friends turned its focus on the latest spat between Paul and Fauci. Doocy noted how Fauci accused Paul of attacking him to score political points and bolster his fundraising, though the Fox host mostly wrote off the insinuations Fauci leveled at the senator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
