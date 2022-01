Nintendo’s YoutTube channel recently dropped a brand new Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer to show off more information regarding the game. The trailer, what about a minute and a half long, gave an overview of several features of the upcoming Switch title, including gameplay elements like the return of the Copy Ability, a more direct showcase of what the gameplay will look like, the inclusion of the co-op feature, and more. The trailer also revealed that the game Kirby and the Forgotten Land will have a release date of March 25, 2022, with pre-orders available now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO