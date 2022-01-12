REPORT: Alabama CB Josh Jobe will declare for NFL draft

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Now that the season has closed out, young athletes are making decisions on their future. Yesterday saw a handful of Alabama players enter the transfer portal.

Today, another Alabama product has decided to move on from the Crimson Tide. Starting cornerback Josh Jobe is reportedly taking his talents to the NFL.

Jobe was limited all throughout the 2021 season with a lingering toe injury. The injury ended up requiring season-ending surgery.

Jobe is still being considered a Day 2 NFL draft prospect.

The news of Jobe’s decision was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3.

