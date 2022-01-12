ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Win Tickets To The 2022 CSI Boxing Smoker

By Nate Bird
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Winning tickets is easy, just complete the entry options below for your chance to win. There are multiple entry options below and the more you complete, the better your chances of winning. When Is The CSI Boxing Smoker. The CSI Boxing Smoker is January 29th this year...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

There is a Lottery Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold in Twin Falls County

UPDATE: Idaho Lottery officials issued a correction on the numbers published earlier. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Someone who bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket in Twin Falls County is a millionaire this morning. The Idaho Lottery announced a winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in the Magic Valley with the winning numbers 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16 (Idaho Lottery issued a correction on the numbers published). The Idaho Lottery said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize in Boise. "We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!" In addition to the $2 million dollar winner, there was a total of 3,100 Mega Millions winning tickets drawn Wednesday in Idaho. Lottery officials advise people to sign the back of their tickets before claiming their prize.
95.7 KEZJ

Win Money By Shooting People In Kimberly This Spring

Have you ever wanted to get paid to shoot people with your friends? Before you get too excited, I am not talking about hurting anyone or shooting them for real. I am talking about laser tag. You could get paid to play laser tag, but only if you and your team are good enough. There is a tournament taking place in Kimberly, and you don't want to miss it.
KIMBERLY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ

10 Twin Falls “Ghost Kitchens” And Where They Operate Out Of

Ghost kitchens are popping up all over the place. They are franchises that are using other restaurants' brick-and-mortar locations to help sling out food and share in the profits. Twin Falls has at least 10 ghost kitchens that we have been able to find. It is nice to have options....
95.7 KEZJ

5 Things to Check Before Buying a Home in Idaho in 2022

Are you planning on buying a home in 2022, or know someone that is? There are a few things that you may want to look out for before deciding which home to invest your hard earned money in. Twin Falls, has a lot of older homes, and with it can come some problems that you may not be aware of or think to look at. The price and size of a home can sometimes take over our judgement and awareness, that we miss things we should have looked at before making that big decision. Here are some things you should look for before purchasing a new home this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Bucked Up Supplement & Apparel Store Opens In Twin Falls ID

A new apparel, accessory, and supplement store is now open in Twin Falls. The location offers in-store shopping, as well as online ordering of its signature, pre-workout products. Bucked Up is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1544 Fillmore Street. Staff shared a virtual tour of the new store on...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Csi#Art#Rodeo#Combat#Sports#Csi Expo Center Events#Magic Valley Home Items
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Restaurant In Heyburn To Shut Down Next Month

A popular restaurant in Heyburn has made the announcement that they will be closing their doors next month. Upper Crust Bistro will have to permanently close their doors, even though they really don't want to do so. According to their Facebook post, Upper Crust cited lack of staff, increasing product...
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? 10 Idaho Animals You Would Want as a Pet

What would you do? What would you do if you could have any wild animal from Idaho as a pet? To be clear, you can not do this, as wild animals are very dangerous, plus many are illegal to have as pets, but if you could have one, which one would you want? In this scenario, we will assume you can tame it and have the room to keep it, but what would you want? Would you go for cuteness and practical, or go for something big and fun?
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
95.7 KEZJ

Weird Al Yankovic Confirms One Boise ID Tour Stop This Spring

It's been a long time since Weird Al Yankovic graced the state of Idaho with his twisted, musical genius. The iconic artist has confirmed one date in Boise this spring for fans to get their fix. Weird Al Yankovic's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" will...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

5 Places Guaranteed To Be Crowded On Weekends In Twin Falls

Running errands can be such a drag. You have to deal with weather, traffic, spending money and of course crowds. There are some places in Twin Falls that seem to be more crowded than most. You don't want to avoid these places, as they have the best deals and best products, but maybe finding time in the week would be better to avoid the crowds that consume them on the weekends.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy