Medical City Las Colinas is proud to partner with American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Wednesday, January 26. There is a critical need for blood and every blood type is needed to ensure no patient in our community goes without vital care. Donors can help as many as three different people with just one donation. The blood drive will take place in the Medical City Las Colinas MOB classroom 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Please consider giving the gift of life. Your community thanks you! To register to donate, visit the American Red Cross website and search Sponsor Code: mclascolinas.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO