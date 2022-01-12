ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Dawn Dish Soap Just Got a Major Makeover — And I’m Strangely Excited

By Laura Schocker
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Confession: I really don’t like doing the dishes. For years, I’ve worked out a good system with my husband. When I cook, he cleans up. When he cooks, he cleans...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Kitchn

10 Surprising Ways to Use Dawn Dish Soap — Beyond Cleaning the Dishes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years I’ve become a dedicated Dawn dish soap devotee. I’ve put it to the test time and again, and it always comes out on top. Not only does it cut through the grease and clean dishes better than anything else I’ve tried, but it turns out this hard-working soap is also good for so much more than washing dishes.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Decorative Bathroom Mirror Ideas That'll Open Up Your Space, No Matter How Small

Mirrors can work wonders in any room, especially your bathroom. Sure, practicality should always be top of mind, but the very best bathroom mirrors also serve as decorative statements, turning even the simplest of spaces into a stylish haven. Look at these bathroom mirror ideas, for example: Many of the following designs tap into your bathroom's existing aesthetic (modern, traditional or rustic) while others bring a whole new personality. All the while, these mirrors — some framed, others frameless — bounce the natural and overhead light, ultimately making it feel even more spacious than it really is.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

This Laundry Detergent Does Magical Things to My Dish Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I get in the cooking zone, I’ve got every pot and pan deployed, every burner aglow, and every square inch of counter space in use. At the end of it all, one thing is abundantly clear: Keeping my kitchen towels clean is the furthest thing from my mind. In fact, my towels end up looking like Jackson Pollock paintings (if Jackson Pollock painted with food … and his elbows). They’re invariably a mottled mishmash of tomato sauce, greasy meat drippings, and black goo from my cast iron pans. I made peace with having nothing but stained towels long ago, but it turns out that might have been premature thinking.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Soap#Procter
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Walls Countless Times, And I Swear by this Paint Trick for Total Color Confidence

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I refreshed my bedroom paint color last spring, I stared at what felt like millions of paint swatches. The room had been painted in Silver Song (1557), one of Benjamin Moore’s slightly greige grays, for nearly 10 years, and it was time for a change. Naturally, I turned to medium-tone grays with blue undertones. My painter laughed at my adventurousness, too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
domino

This Countertop Was Dubbed the Worst Kitchen Trend of the Past 50 Years

There are some trends that fade in and out of popularity (we’re looking at you, glass bricks). Then there are the ones that stay at the bottom indefinitely—and tile countertops is apparently one of them. In a survey of 1,500 Americans from February 2020, respondents voted on their least favorite home decor crazes from the past 50 years, breaking them down by both decade and room. Fuzzy toilet seat covers, ruffled bed skirts, and art with inspirational quotes also topped the list, but when it comes to the kitchen, the message is clear: Never, ever tile your countertops again (or so say 30 percent of interviewees).
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

This $7 Laundry Stick Erases Stains Like Literal Magic—& I’ll Never Buy Another Pre-Treater Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As a former cleaning editor who has tested just about every weird hack in the book (did you know you can clean your window screens with a lint roller or fix wood floor scratches with the meat of a walnut?!), it takes a LOT for me to get jazzed about a new cleaning product. Especially when they’re made with natural ingredients. Sometimes, it’s just more satisfying to smell the chemicals working, right?! So when I tried Cleancult’s magical new stain stick and saw that it magically erased any type of questionable mark I had let sit for a week (or let’s be real, longer), I felt it was my civic duty to tell the world about it. Consider this my love letter to my beloved laundry stick—yes, it’s that life-changing.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
RECIPES
Fast Company

Dawn solved one of life’s daily annoyances: a clogged dish soap bottle

I, like everyone else alive, hate washing dishes in the sink. According to Procter & Gamble, washing dishes is the second most hated chore behind cleaning the toilet—and during the pandemic while we eat at home more often, we’re spending up to 25 minutes a day on the task.
The Kitchn

The Super-Smart and Easy Way to Get Melted Candle Wax out of Carpet

Since fall arrived, I’ve been burning all my cozy-smelling candles pretty much all day. Today, I spilled some candle wax on a small rug in my bathroom, and I figured I’d either have to deal with the extra Balsam smell on my now-waxy rug or swap the rug out for a new one. But I did a little research and, according to popular TikTok creator Clean That Up! — a third-generation janitor — removing candle wax from your carpet (or a rug) is a lot simpler than I thought.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Dish Soap, From Eco-Friendly Formulas to Budget Bulk Buys

The only thing worse than doing dishes is having to do them twice, which is why it’s essential to pick a dish soap that you can rely on. Of course, a rich lather and thorough cleaning are not the only factors when shopping for dish soap. You might want an eco-friendly formula, for example. Or, you might want a budget-friendly option. And, of course, there’s the all-important matter of scent. In addition to getting your plates and flatware clean, dish soap has a ton of other uses. Many dish soaps have degreasing properties, so you can use them to lift stains...
SHOPPING
Allrecipes.com

Williams Sonoma Just Put Le Creuset and Staub Cast Iron on Major Sale for the New Year — Here's What to Buy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Gift-giving season may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't pick up some treats for yourself — especially when you can get a good deal. And if you've had your eye on any of the colorful Dutch ovens, pots or grills that seem to fill the most Instagram-worthy kitchens, you're in luck.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy