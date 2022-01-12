ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddie & Tae’s Tae Dye Has Been Hospitalized for a Month

By Billy Dukes
 1 day ago
Details of Tae Dye's bedrest reveal that Maddie & Tae's cancelation of their winter tour was a bit more than a precaution. The pregnant singer has been hospitalized for a month. On Instagram, husband Josh Kerr shared an update that was also sent out on Dye's and the Maddie...

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

