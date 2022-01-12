Auburn basketball solidifies itself as a No. 1 seed in latest Bracketology

Auburn basketball is soaring to heights it hasn’t seen it a very long time.

The Tigers are coming off of a huge win on the road at No. 24 Alabama in a game where just about everything went the Crimson Tide’s way. In the end, it was Auburn’s stout defense that shut down Alabama’s attempt at a comeback.

Now, as Auburn looks ahead to playing Ole Miss, the parts of the national media that were skeptical of Bruce Pearl & Co. are starting to believe the hype surrounding the program (sorry, Jeff Goodman. The bandwagon is full). In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, Auburn is a projected one seed, as well as the second overall seed behind Baylor (who lost last night at home to No. 19 Texas Tech).

There is a legitimate argument to be made that Auburn is the best team in all of college basketball, given their record (15-1), their statistics (top 20 in both offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom), and their talent (Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, and Allen Flanigan are all NBA prospects).

For a university that has been known for their prowess in college football, it’s incredibly refreshing to see the basketball program garner so much love and support from the fanbase. This feels like the golden age of Auburn basketball. Let’s try and enjoy it as long as we can.

