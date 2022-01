Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have quickly risen to become one of the most popular trends in blockchain and digital currencies. Contemporary artists, gallerists, and auction houses are exploring ways to use NFTs as a way to extend their relationship in a new format that allows for an art experience beyond the confines of the canvas. The NFT Handbook: How to Create, Sell and Buy Non-Fungible Tokens, written by digital entrepreneurs Matt Fortnow and QuHarrison Terry, is a guide to creating, selling, and buying NFTs, accessible even to those without experience in blockchain or crypto technology.

