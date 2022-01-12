ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Creamy Garlic Cauliflower Recipe: A Healthy Mashed Cauliflower Recipe That's As Easy As 1, 2, 3

By 2 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Steam fresh cauliflower until tender but crisp. If using frozen cauliflower, prepare according to package directions. Mash....

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasteofhome.com

I Made 3-Ingredient Sugar Cookies and the Recipe Is Impossible to Forget

When the craving for cookies strikes, making classics like chocolate chip or snickerdoodles are always a great go-to. But what if you want something quick, easy and completely fuss-free? The answer is 3-ingredient sugar cookies. Can you believe you can make delicious sugar cookies with just three ingredients that you...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cauliflower#Garlic#Mash#Onion#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Post

This chicken soup recipe brings ginger and turmeric to the classic warming bowl

The chicken soup I grew up eating, the Jewish penicillin my grandmother and generations before her made, is such a part of who I am, I cook it from deeply ingrained memory, and I make it often. But recently, while I was starting to whip up a batch, I had the urge to spike it with a warming tingle of ginger instead of the usual dill.
RECIPES
30Seconds

20-Minute King Ranch Casserole Recipe: The Texas Casserole Recipe, Faster & Healthier

Growing up in Texas, king ranch casserole was always a favorite. But when it's just the two of you, this Mexican casserole recipe can be overwhelming. Most king ranch casseroles are huge (layered in a 13x9-inch pan) and loaded with cans of cream of chicken soup. Here's my version of a lighter, more manageable size king ranch casserole. It'll still feed a family, but we have leftovers for one night instead of for a whole week. Serve with avocado slices or guacamole.
TEXAS STATE
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy