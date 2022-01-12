ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Cheers On Dr. Anthony Fauci Dunking On GOP Senators: 'You Contracted My Boot In Your Ass!'

digg.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. What...

digg.com

Comments / 35

Mickey Haggerty
1d ago

Steve must've been watching a different show, I didn't see anything he described. Just another Josef Goebbels student of propaganda.

Reply
33
Last Man Standing
1d ago

Speaking of morons…there is always Stevie….who thinks he is cute and relevant. Or not.

Reply(3)
40
Gale Mac.
1d ago

He had a little old man hissy fit in front of everyone. Totally triggered.

Reply
32
Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls GOP Sen. Roger Marshall a 'Moron' on Hot Mic After Tense Exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught calling out a Republican senator who questioned his financial disclosures after a heated interview during a Senate hearing. Appearing before the Senate Health Committee Tuesday to discuss the federal response to new variants of COVID-19, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, 81, fired back under his breath after an exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Spots One Of The Least Reassuring Things Dr. Fauci Has Ever Said

Stephen Colbert said two years of the coronavirus pandemic may have “broken” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert. This week, Fauci warned that the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus “will, ultimately, find just about everybody,” then added that the vaccinated will “very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well.”
CELEBRITIES
Stephen Colbert
Anthony Fauci
The Independent

Five times Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul clashed in testy Senate hearings

Sparring partners Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul threw down in the Senate again this week.The Republican Senator and the federal government’s lead infectious disease expert clashed over emails from early in the pandemic warning of possible “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the creation of Covid-19.Mr Paul asked Mr Fauci it was appropriate to use his $420,000 salary to attack scientists who disagreed with the science of Mr Fauci’s, who has become the public face of the federal government’s Covid response.“In usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me,” Mr Fauci said. “There...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers survey urine and other fake COVID cures, test Ron DeSantis

The COVID-19 pandemic is "bad here in L.A., everybody has it," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "COVID is like the new kombucha here." Yet still, "millions of Americans won't get vaccinated," he said, advising President Biden to look to Canada, where Quebec had success by requiring proof of vaccination to enter liquor and cannabis stores. "I think maybe Pfizer needs to come out with some gummies and a hard lemonade," Kimmel deadpanned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci hearing - live: Doctor calls Senator Marshall ‘moron’ on hot mic and says Rand Paul ‘kindles crazies’

The top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration have testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, were questioned by lawmakers about the federal response to new variants of Covid-19.The hearing comes as health policymakers say they believe the administration needs an urgent reset in the way it is approaching the new realities of the pandemic.Dr Fauci is the target of a video released on Monday evening by Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in research projects related to coronaviruses by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were deemed too risky by the Department of Defense, emails cited by the group claim.In his testimony on Tuesday, Dr Fauci angrily dismissed personal attacks on him by right-wing lawmakers, including those related to the emails.
CONGRESS & COURTS
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking Covid News: Anthony Fauci And Rochelle Walensky Testify At Senate Hearing About Fed Response To Omicron

The latest Senate hearing of dr. Anthony Fauci and the director of the Centers for Disease Control Rochelle Walensky has been making headlines all over the place. The hearing is on the federal response to Omicron. The officials have been faced with questions about muddled messaging, shifting pandemic guidelines and the Biden administration’s plan for increased coronavirus testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel urges audience to mail their poop to Ted Cruz

Jimmy Kimmel urged his audience to send poop samples to Texas senator Ted Cruz in an hilarious late-night bit. “One common result of the pandemic is people are taking healthcare into their own hands. Doctors and hospitals have been so overwhelmed it could take like a month to get an appointment.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci tips hubris hat with ‘moron’ slam of senator

Dr. Anthony Fauci was captured in a hot mic moment calling Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican doctor from Kansas, a “moron” because he didn’t like being questioned about his financial disclosures as they relate to the coronavirus and vaccines. This says all Americans need to know about...
CONGRESS & COURTS

