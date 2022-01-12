ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers re-sign Sekou Doumbouya

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03R7DP_0djt7d6r00

Dave McMenamin: The Lakers announce that Sekou Doumbouya is back on the team on a two-way contract and Jay Huff has been waived.

Source: Twitter @mcten

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers make it official that they’ve brought back Sekou Doumbouya on a two-way contract and waived Jay Huff. pic.twitter.com/yGfS0Apu8C1:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERcgS_0djt7d6r00

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers have brought Sekou Doumbouya back on another two-way contract, waiving Jay Huff to create the spot. Huff made just four appearances with the Lakers. – 12:47 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Lakers have signed Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract and requested waivers on Jay Huff ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 12:47 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers announce that Sekou Doumbouya is back on the team on a two-way contract and Jay Huff has been waived. – 12:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have waived Jay Huff and signed Sekou Doumbouya to a Two-Way contract. – 12:46 PM

Shams Charania: The Philadelphia 76ers are signing hardship guard Charlie Brown on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. 76ers released forward Aaron Henry to create space. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 11, 2022

JD Shaw: The Mavericks have requested waivers on guard JaQuori McLaughlin, team says. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 10, 2022

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have signed Theo Pinson to a two-way contract. Pinson signed a 10-day contract with Dallas on 12/20/21 and has appeared in 10 games with the Mavericks. -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 10, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dwyane Wade: They're gonna forget about Michael Jordan like we forgot about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

“These GOATs, these names that we throw out, it’s not gonna just be a lot of those players. But the game continues to keep moving forward. And so we are gonna continue to see things that we have never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger,” Wade said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “We are not going to have a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Henry
Person
Sekou Doumbouya
Person
Theo Pinson
Person
Jay Huff
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry: “When I Got Drafted To Golden State, My Grandma Had No Idea What City It Was In."

As the NBA's All-Time 3-point leader, Steph Curry has already marked his place in history. For the Warriors, he is their leader, their face, and their champion. But it didn't always start out like that for Curry. In the beginning, he was just a young kid hoping to make it in the league and, as he said in an interview with GQ, his family wasn't even sure where the franchise was located when he was drafted.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Bulls Writer Says Michael Jordan Was A Shark And He Knew Scottie Pippen Wanted To Be Equal To Him: "And Then Pippen Would Go Sort Of Crawling Back To Horace Grant And The Guys Because He Wasn’t Accepted Like He Wanted To Be."

Michael Jordan was famously tough with his teammates in his single-minded quest to win as many NBA championships as he could. Through both of the three-peats in Jordan's career, his main co-star was always Scottie Pippen. Pippen's elite defense and playmaking ability allowed him to complement Jordan perfectly in those legendary Chicago Bulls teams.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
BOSTON CELTICS
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s injury gets brutal update from Warriors coach Steve Kerr

It looks like Golden State Warriors fans have to wait for a little bit more to see Draymond Green actually play alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. As Steve Kerr noted following their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, it is “far-fetched” to see Green suit up in their upcoming back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls on Thursday and Friday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Kerr did note that Dray is progressing nicely in his recovery from calf injury, but he is just not ready yet to get into action.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy