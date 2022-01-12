Lakers re-sign Sekou Doumbouya

Dave McMenamin: The Lakers announce that Sekou Doumbouya is back on the team on a two-way contract and Jay Huff has been waived.

Source: Twitter @mcten

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Bill Oram @billoram

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

