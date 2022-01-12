Republican Councilors Cast Third Vote To Defund Family Planning Providers

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, DHHS announced 1,627 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 10. Today’s results include 1,089 people who tested positive by PCR test and 538 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 107 new cases from Monday, January 3 (9 by PCR and 98 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,734); an additional 214 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (86 by PCR and 128 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,345); an additional 257 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (75 by PCR and 182 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,729); an additional 33 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (1 by PCR and 32 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,196); an additional 170 new cases from Friday, January 7 (33 by PCR and 137 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,751); an additional 29 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (17 by PCR and 12 by antigen test, for a new total of 3,296); and an additional 26 new cases from Sunday, January, 9 (21 by PCR and 5 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,731). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 18,079 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
