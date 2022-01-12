ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Republican Councilors Cast Third Vote To Defund Family Planning Providers

By Paula Tracy
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CONCORD – The Executive Council has rejected another effort to provide $1 million in funding for non-abortion reproductive health-care services for low-income residents at facilities in Concord, Greenland, Claremont, Manchester, Keene, Derry, and Exeter. The repeated request by Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was placed on...

indepthnh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State: 19 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,075 Cases, 432 Hospitalizations Thursday

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, DHHS announced 3,818 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 12. Today’s results include 2,846 people who tested positive by PCR test and 972 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 34 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (9 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,067; an additional 116 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (27 by PCR and 89 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,358; an additional 14 new cases from Friday, January 7 (10 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,773; an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,346; an additional 37 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (1 by PCR and 36 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,824; an additional 3 new cases from Monday, January 10 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,669; and an additional 51 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (2 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,489. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 22,750 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
Concord, NH
Health
City
Manchester, NH
Concord, NH
Government
City
Concord, NH
City
Pittsfield, NH
City
Plaistow, NH
City
Newmarket, NH
City
Claremont, NH
City
Berlin, NH
City
Nashua, NH
City
Keene, NH
City
Hollis, NH
City
Merrimack, NH
City
Epping, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: Sherm’s Shenanigans

Jonna Carter is a writer and weekly columnist for The Conway Daily Sun. She writes from her home in South Conway where her life is managed by five crazy rescue dogs. Jonna is in the midst of writing a memoir about her life with dogs. Jonna’s column appears every Wednesday in The Sun. This column was first published in The Sun.
CONWAY, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Gatsas
Person
Chris Sununu
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Has Quarter-of-a-Billion Dollars in Rainy Day Fund

CONCORD — State auditors say the state has a much larger rainy day fund than budget writers anticipated when they wrote the state’s biennial budget last spring. A change in determining the state’s savings account cap allowed more than $140 million in surplus at the end of the biennium June 30 to flow into the rainy day fund, bringing its total to $257.8 million up from the old cap of $115 million, according to auditors in the state’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report issued recently.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Referendum Would Be Easy Process to Bypass Partisanship, Committee Told

CONCORD — The genesis for establishing a ballot initiative process in New Hampshire was the Senate’s failure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, a representative said Thursday. Speaking to the House Election Law Committee Thursday, the prime sponsor of the proposed constitutional amendment, Rep. Joshua Adjutant, D-Enfield,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 5 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,463 Cases, 389 Hospitalizations Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, DHHS announced 1,627 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 10. Today’s results include 1,089 people who tested positive by PCR test and 538 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 107 new cases from Monday, January 3 (9 by PCR and 98 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,734); an additional 214 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (86 by PCR and 128 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,345); an additional 257 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (75 by PCR and 182 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,729); an additional 33 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (1 by PCR and 32 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,196); an additional 170 new cases from Friday, January 7 (33 by PCR and 137 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,751); an additional 29 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (17 by PCR and 12 by antigen test, for a new total of 3,296); and an additional 26 new cases from Sunday, January, 9 (21 by PCR and 5 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,731). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 18,079 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Defunding#Family Planning#The Executive Council#Republicans#Democrat#Equality Health Center
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 8 New COVID-19 Deaths, 9,012 Cases with 1,962 Under 18 Monday

On Monday, January 10, 2022, DHHS announced 2,705 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, January 9. Today’s results include 2,350 people who tested positive by PCR test and 355 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 2,581 cases from Friday, January 7 (1,892 by PCR and 689 by antigen test); and 3,267 cases from Saturday, January 8 (2,496 by PCR and 771 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 121 new cases from Monday, January 3 (16 by PCR and 105 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,628; an additional 190 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (73 by PCR and 117 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,131; an additional 79 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (50 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,472; and an additional 69 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (20 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,162. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 17,208 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Hassan Pushes Top Officials on NH’s Inaccurate Vaccination Data

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, D-NH, questioned top administration officials Tuesday, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, on New Hampshire’s inaccurate vaccination data, the need for additional personnel and support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in New Hampshire, and how the administration is monitoring the effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments against the new variant.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State-Run Outdoor Fixed Testing Sites Will Be Closed on Jan. 11 Due to Extreme Cold

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that the four COVID-19 testing sites overseen by the State will be closed on Tuesday, January 11th due to extreme cold. With temperatures expected in the single digits and a real feel of -20 degrees, the outdoor testing sites in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington will be closed out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and patients.
CLAREMONT, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG: Search for Missing Harmony at Manchester Residence Concludes

Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that the Manchester Police Department has concluded its multi-day search at 77 Gilford Street, Manchester. Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. Officials ask the...
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy