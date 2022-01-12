Republican Councilors Cast Third Vote To Defund Family Planning Providers

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, DHHS announced 3,818 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 12. Today’s results include 2,846 people who tested positive by PCR test and 972 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 34 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (9 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,067; an additional 116 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (27 by PCR and 89 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,358; an additional 14 new cases from Friday, January 7 (10 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,773; an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,346; an additional 37 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (1 by PCR and 36 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,824; an additional 3 new cases from Monday, January 10 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,669; and an additional 51 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (2 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,489. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 22,750 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

