At least 66 people have become the first to cross the English Channel this year after two boats arrived on the Kent coast.Photographs showed a small child wearing a pink onesie being carried ashore in the arms of a man as the pair arrived in Dover aboard an RNLI lifeboat alongside others fresh from the dangerous sea journey.They were seen being escorted up the gangway by immigration officials before they were taken off to be processed.At least 66 people succeeded in making the perilous trip aboard two boats on Tuesday morning, the Home Office confirmed.The latest arrivals - believed to...

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO