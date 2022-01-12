ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thomas Bryant officially returning from torn ACL tonight

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Ava Wallace: Thomas Bryant is official available to play tonight vs. Orlando, as Wes Unseld Jr. said yesterday. Bryant tore his ACL a year ago.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Thomas Bryant is official available to play tonight vs. Orlando, as Wes Unseld Jr. said yesterday. Bryant tore his ACL a year ago. – 1:34 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Thomas Bryant will make his return tonight from a year-long recovery following ACL surgery, the Wizards announced. Welcome back, T.B. – 1:34 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Thomas Bryant (ACL) is on track to be available tomorrow vs the Orlando Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. says. – 5:23 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Getting to the Bradley Beal news in a bit, but Wes Unseld Jr. also says that Thomas Bryant (ACL) should be back and available for the Wizards’ next game. Bryant hasn’t played since Jan. 9, 2021 – 5:20 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Montrezl Harrell is getting out of protocols but couldn’t get to Orlando in time for today’s game. Davis Bertans (foot sprain) is available.

Unseld is hopeful Thomas Bryant (ACL) will return next week. – 4:49 PM

Josh Robbins: Thomas Bryant, out for almost one year following an ACL tear, is on track to be available tomorrow when the Wizards host the Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. said. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / January 11, 2022

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. said Thomas Bryant is expected to return in a week or two from his rehab from ACL surgery. Rui Hachimura will travel on the road trip. Both will be back soon. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 5, 2022

Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards expect Thomas Bryant to return from his ACL injury in January. There had been some talk from the team about December, but it sounds like he needs a little more time. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / December 15, 2021

