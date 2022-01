Antisemitism is not an easy watch but the Ilan Ziv documentary is essential viewing to understand why there is so much hatred towards Jews. The hatred towards Jews predates the founding of the State of Israel in 1948. It predates the Holocaust. Jew-hatred predates World War I. It even predates Henry Ford, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and the writing of both Wilhelm Marr and Édouard Drumont’s books on Jews. The two were very instrumental in the antisemitic attitudes that led to the genocide of European Jewry during the Holocaust. As the film says, Marr is the father of antisemitism while Drumont was the guru. Where was I? Well, you have Shakespeare’s Shylock written some 300 years after Jews were expelled by King Edward I in 1290. The Jewish expulsion from England and other countries took place during medieval period. Let’s just say that the images of Jews were less than pleasant.

