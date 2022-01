A proposed project to extend Walker Street has been removed from the city of League City’s future projects—a result of resident opposition to the project. At the Jan. 11 meeting, League City City Council unanimously voted to nix the $1.5 million project from the city’s $75 million mobility bond program, which was approved by voters in 2019. The proposed project included constructing a two-lane extension of Walker and adding sidewalks between Texas Avenue east to FM 270 with the goal of easing congestion on FM 518.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO