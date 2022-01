‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ star opened up about what Scottie Pippen had said about her ex-boyfriend during the reality show’s latest episode. Scottie Pippen told his ex-wife exactly how he felt! Larsa Pippen, 47, revealed that her ex-husband reached out to her after her then-boyfriend Malik Beasley, 25, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, and he didn’t have kind things to say in the new December 30 episode of RHOM, via Us Weekly. The former NBA star, 56, had sent her a text where he said that Malik was a “loser,” when he was sentenced on a gun charge.

