NASCAR's Symmetrical Next Gen Cars Are Getting Skewed In Practice

By Elizabeth Blackstock
Jalopnik
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR’s newest Next Gen cars may be designed to make these vehicles as symmetrical as possible, but some teams have already found a way around the rules. During this week’s test session at Daytona International Speedway, some cars have been running some fairly excessive skew — and right now, it could...

