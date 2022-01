Andrew Luck entered Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night looking much different than the man who starred for the Colts from 2012-18. Ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, Luck made a surprise appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" show. The slimmed-down and mustachioed Luck, standing inside the venue for the first time since he shockingly retired from the NFL after just six seasons, was honored as one of the members of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO