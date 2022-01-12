GOVERNMENT BRIEFS

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – Masks will be required in all public spaces in Duluth starting Friday, as the city becomes the latest to join an increasing number of municipalities instituting mask mandates in Minnesota. Mayor Emily Larson announced she is using her emergency powers to institute a 30-day mandate, CBS3 reports. The city council will not need to approve of the mandate in order for it to take effect. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., masks will be required in all public spaces, including restaurants, grocery stores and businesses. The order will be lifted on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. The announcement comes days after the Duluth City Council failed to unanimously approve a public health emergency. If the ordinance had passed, the council would have been able to institute a mask mandate with a simple majority. The mandate applies to people ages 5 and older. Minneapolis and St. Paul instituted city-wide mask mandates last week, and on Wednesday, Golden Valley and Hopkins announced similar requirements. Minnetonka will consider the mandate at a meeting on Friday.

