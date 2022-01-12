GOVERNMENT BRIEFS

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Md., is awarded a $32,295,592 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0003). This modification exercises options to provide research and development, engineering, technical, and logistics support services in support of the delivery of fully integrated command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence electronic radio communication systems for shipboard installation in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field, Saint Inigoes, Md..† Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Md., (60 percent); California, Md., (30 percent); Bath, Maine (5 percent); and Pascagoula, Miss., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,210,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
