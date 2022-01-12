GOVERNMENT BRIEFS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena VistaDowntown Plans ReportedJamie Goodin, recently tapped to lead Buena Vista’s Main Street revitalization efforts, reported...

themissouritimes.com

Capitol Briefs: MML’s Municipal Governance Institute certifies 25 local officials

The Missouri Municipal League (MML) designated 25 local government leaders as MML Certified Municipal Officials through a training program in 2021. Participants completed 16 credit hours in courses covering budgets, planning, zoning, and the state’s open meeting laws through the Municipal Governance Institute (MGI). Local officials and professional staff were invited to participate in the program, which was created under the supervision of MML’s board of directors.
POLITICS
KRDO News Channel 13

State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders announced Friday a new Economic Mobility Partnership that is meant to help Coloradans financially. The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are set to work together to bring awareness and enrollment to the Child Tax Credit The post State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
PIX11

Mayor Adams considering temporary remote option for NYC schools

NEW YORK – As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 surge, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday a temporary remote-learning option for city schools is under consideration. “We want to provide the safest place for our children, and we want to have our children in school,” Mayor Adams said when asked to comment about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams to renters facing eviction: Know your legal rights

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — An estimated 200,000 households in New York City could face eviction when the state’s moratorium expires Saturday. Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams sounded the alarm. “We are about to face an additional crisis around housing in our city,” he said, speaking from outside the city’s civil court. Adams reminded tenants of their legal […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
southkernsol.org

Increased 911 calls leads to release of community message

Kern County’s healthcare and emergency response systems released a joint community message Friday in which they urged residents to only call 911 during a real emergency. “Our healthcare and emergency response systems continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Michelle Corson, Program Manager/Public Relations Officer of the Kern County Public Health Services Department. “Kern continues to experience high volumes of 911 calls and emergency room visits that are taxing our entire emergency response system.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
KAAL-TV

Mayor Norton responds to Twin Cities' vaccination decision

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester mayor Kim Norton is backing those mayors saying she thinks it was good for Minneapolis and St. Paul to implement the new requirement adding that she believes individual cities need to look at their own community's vaccination and case rates. "We really need to be...
ROCHESTER, MN
Syracuse.com

NY to end eviction ban, reopen rent relief site

Albany, N.Y. — New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but will once again let people apply for eviction protection and rent relief, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. The state Office of Temporary Disability Assistance said the application portal will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Institutes 30-Day Mask Mandate

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – Masks will be required in all public spaces in Duluth starting Friday, as the city becomes the latest to join an increasing number of municipalities instituting mask mandates in Minnesota. Mayor Emily Larson announced she is using her emergency powers to institute a 30-day mandate, CBS3 reports. The city council will not need to approve of the mandate in order for it to take effect. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., masks will be required in all public spaces, including restaurants, grocery stores and businesses. The order will be lifted on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. The announcement comes days after the Duluth City Council failed to unanimously approve a public health emergency. If the ordinance had passed, the council would have been able to institute a mask mandate with a simple majority. The mandate applies to people ages 5 and older. Minneapolis and St. Paul instituted city-wide mask mandates last week, and on Wednesday, Golden Valley and Hopkins announced similar requirements. Minnetonka will consider the mandate at a meeting on Friday.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Expanding broadband in the Cloquet community

Having broadband has become one of the essential resources to have in this day and age. The community of Cloquet has been evaluating the needs and options to improve broadband service within the eastern city limits of Cloquet. “We have different information from different areas of the community. That is...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Larson’s Office Responds To Council’s Mask Mandate Failure

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and her administration released a statement Tuesday in response to the city council’s failure to pass a new mask mandate Monday night and after the council agreed the mayor’s office has full power and resources to lead the way on emergency orders like a mask mandate if that office so chooses, instead of the city council.
DULUTH, MN
thebestmix1055.com

Abandoned rail line to become bike trail

The FEVR rail line connecting Fremont and Hooper is officially on its way to becoming a rail trail. After over two decades of sitting idle, the old dinner train rail line will once again see life on its historic path. On Dec. 31, the FEVR. Rail to Trail Foundation received...
FREMONT, NE
aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Md., is awarded a $32,295,592 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0003). This modification exercises options to provide research and development, engineering, technical, and logistics support services in support of the delivery of fully integrated command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence electronic radio communication systems for shipboard installation in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field, Saint Inigoes, Md..† Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Md., (60 percent); California, Md., (30 percent); Bath, Maine (5 percent); and Pascagoula, Miss., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,210,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
ECONOMY
KSBW.com

Workshops to be held for Soquel bike and pedestrian safety project

SOQUEL, Calif. — A new project aimed at improving bicycle and pedestrian safety along Soquel Drive from Live Oak to Aptos has been announced. It’s called the Soquel Drive Buffered Bike Lane Project. It will address problems such as lack of sidewalks, narrow bike and pedestrian corridors and missing ADA curbs along a stretch of Soquel drive from La Fonda Ave to state park drive in Aptos.
SOQUEL, CA

