The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
natureworldnews.com

The Ultimate Guide to Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Complex regional pain syndrome is a catch-all phrase for excruciating and persistent pain and swelling that follows an arm or leg injury. There are acute (recent, short-term) and chronic (continuing longer than six months) forms of CRPS. Earlier, CRPS was known as reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD) and causalgia. People with CRPS suffer a variety of combinations of spontaneous and exacerbated pain in reaction to even the most little of stimuli.
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
asapland.com

What Causes Back Itching?

There are several reasons why someone might experience back itching, including dry skin, fungal infections, contact dermatitis, scabies, and allergies. Dry skin is a common cause of back itching. When the skin becomes dry, it can become irritated and itch. This is often remedied by using a moisturizer on the affected area.
HollywoodLife

Jenna Jameson Hospitalized & Diagnosed With Auto-Immune Disease After Not Being Able To Walk

Jenna Jameson informed her fans she was hospitalized in Hawaii and has begun treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Former adult film star Jenna Jameson, 47, has been diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Jenna shared the health update from the hospital via Instagram on Monday, January 10, days after she lost mobility in her legs. “I’m in the hospital still. I’m dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome,” Jenna explained in her video. “We’re working through that and I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DMs and I appreciate it so much.”
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
arcamax.com

Adults Who Use Marijuana And Have This Condition Are More Likely To Develop Stroke Complication

A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
