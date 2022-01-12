ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupac’s sister sues executor of Shakur estate

By Raphael Helfand
Cover picture for the articleTupac Shakur's sister Sekiwah is suing Tom Whalley, the executor of Tupac's estate, for embezzlement, Billboard reports and court documents confirm. Sekiwah Shakur alleges Whalley has used revenue from Amaru Records — a label set up by she and Tupac's late mother, Afeni Shakur, to distribute Tupac's studio and posthumous albums...

