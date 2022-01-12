Robyn Dixon And Juan Dixon Still Do Not Have A Wedding Date

Robyn Dixon became engaged to her ex-husband, Juan Dixon as season five of Real Housewives of Potomac was wrapping and the coronavirus pandemic was only beginning. The proposal came after years of viewers claiming Robyn had no story line and Juan just wasn’t interested in her romantically anymore. While the two initially planned on a “small destination wedding”, season six of the show featured all kinds of excuses for postponing the nuptials.

Rather than blame the pandemic, Robyn explained that the two were focused on “enjoying their engagement” instead. Haven’t they already been married and living together for like…decades? I don’t get it.

In a recent interview with BET , Robyn shared a bit more about her wedding plans, or lack thereof. “We still do not have a date,” she revealed. “But honestly, I’ve kind of shifted the type and scope of wedding that I want. I really think that I could plan something [myself].”

“It’s going to be small in scale to the point where I could plan it in a few weeks,” Robyn explained. She admitted that her intentions for the celebration have changed since reflecting on how much effort a large event can be. She said, “I really wanted a destination wedding at first, but it is our second wedding. We already had a huge 400 person wedding.”

“We just moved into a new house, we’re furnishing the house, and I’m probably going to be sending both of my kids to private school next year,” Robyn continued with the rationale. “We’re trying to be smart and not really spend a ton of money on what we don’t really need to. When you go through what I’ve been through financially, you don’t ever want to be back there.”

As far as a date? Robyn revealed, “Once Juan’s basketball season is over, which will be like the middle of March or so, we’ll have something on the books.” Giving me big spring-summer-jogger vibes, here.

Robyn’s main story line seems to be that she doesn’t have a story line. She’s the anti-arc . A void of character development, if you ask me. Could she be trying to drag this wedding out until the Bravo cameras are interested in filming? Or maybe she and Juan just aren’t as interested in tying the knot as some thought.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ROBYN AND JUAN WILL GET MARRIED OR POSTPONE THE WEDDING FOREVER? WHAT STORY LINE WOULD YOU LIKE ROBYN TO BRING THIS YEAR?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

The post Robyn Dixon And Juan Dixon Still Do Not Have A Wedding Date appeared first on Reality Tea .