Andy Cohen Says Joe Gorga Is A “Hall Of Fame” Real Housewives Cast Member

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
Andy Cohen might be the face of Bravo, but he doesn’t always shy away from sharing his opinions on the Real Housewives like the rest of us Bravoholics. He obviously has closer relationships with some stars than others in his personal life, but can also appreciate them as TV characters . Just recently, Andy shared his Top 5 favorite Real Housewives moms of all time. Take away his title, and he’s a reality TV junkie just like the rest of us.

Ahead of the premiere of the next season of Real Housewives of New Jersey , Andy decided to show some love to the lovable HouseHusbands of the Garden State. (Sidenote: can we please get one RHONJ episode dedicated to the husbands this go around?) The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to do a Q&A with fans. One follower asked Andy to pick a favorite HouseHusband, which was a daunting task for the Bravo Boss.

“I don’t have a FAVORITE but I think we can all agree this man is a Hall of Famer….” Andy wrote over a photo of Joe Gorga. Don’t tell Joe Giudice that Andy said that. Something tells me that won’t go over well for the man who went to prison on national TV as well as never shied away from showing off his splits skills.

RELATED:
Joe Giudice Says Joe Gorga Is A “Jackass” For Insulting Him In Front Of Gia Giudice & His Other Kids

I love Andy’s love and admiration for the Giudice/Gorga fam. They really are the reason that RHONJ is such a legendary franchise. Teresa Giudice’s table flip will always remain a pivotal moment in Real Housewives history . But Tarzan has his own legacy on the show, even if he and his sister disagree on how Melissa Gorga ended up with a full-time role. Without Joey Gorga, there would be no infamous RHONJ christening episode.

We probably wouldn’t have MelGo’s No. 1 bop “On Display” if Joe didn’t put a music studio in their suburban castle home. And whenever he appears on screen with Frank Catania , it’s always a gift. Especially when they’re literally kissing each others’ asses.

Even though Tre and Joe are in a good place these days, it doesn’t mean the Gorgas won’t have drama. Her oldest dorter Gia Giudice is going to beef with her uncle. She’s really done with the way the Gorgas talk about her dad Juicy Joe . But what’s a season of RHONJ without some Giudice/Gorga back and forth? Truly, I have no idea.

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Pulls Husband Joe Gorga Off Stage From Comedy Set After He Admits To Mixing “Alcohol With Sudafed”

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH ANDY THAT JOE GORGA IS ONE OF THE BEST HUSBANDS ON REAL HOUSEWIVES? WHO ARE YOUR TOP 5 REAL HOUSEHUSBANDS IN HISTORY?

God's Wrath
18h ago

I thought Joey Gorga told Melissa he had poison inside his nuts that he had to get out … did Joey ever get relief ???

