Rick Ross is Making his Acting Debut

You’ll be catching the Boss on the big screen soon with Queen Latifahs the Equalizer. Rick Ross to to instagram to share about an episode in which he plays a rapper named Gregory “Dilemma” Blickman, who’s incarcerated and trying to clear his name.

In the clip you can see Dilemma, Latifah, and Detective Marcus Dante sitting at a table in a prison discussing his circumstances.

He gave credit to Queen Latifah “Much love to the icon @queenlatifah for the opportunity. Check out my major tv network acting debut,” Ross captioned the clip, which features his character shedding a tear.

He continued on to say “She gave me a real opportunity, not just on some—some real lines I’m just tapping into this,” he said. “And just her response to how I’m moving, she gave me a lot of credit for it and I’m just thinking as I walk away, ‘Wow, who could’ve imagined this!’ I didn’t recite no lines or read the script until that morning. I’m on the set smoking a blunt.”

Do you watch the Equalizer?