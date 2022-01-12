ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Rescuers find dog with zip tie around neck causing head to swell

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Investigators in Florida are searching for the person who tied a zip tie around a dog’s head so tightly that the animal’s head swelled.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the dog to Facebook, asking the public for help tracking down the dog’s owner. Pictures posted by deputies show the zip tie around the dog’s neck and the extreme swelling as a result.

According to deputies, it took three days for officers to find and catch the animal to remove the zip tie. Since being treated, the swelling has gone down, WLFA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTmOs_0djssSD500
Dog found with zip tie around neck Deputies were able to remove the zip tie, and the swelling improved. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies described the dog as a male pit/cur mix and are asking anyone who might have information about the dog’s owner to call them at 352-754-6830.

The dog is currently staying with Hernando County Animal Services.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Florida police officer saves young dolphin caught in fishing net

MIAMI — A Florida police officer helped free a dolphin in distress last month, freeing the young mammal from a fishing net. “I got you, buddy,” Officer Nelson Silva of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s marine patrol unit can be heard in a video published Wednesday by the agency.
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

1 woman dead, 2 children injured in car crash with deputy chasing robbery suspect

HOUSTON — A woman was killed and two children injured when a deputy collided with their vehicle while chasing a robbery suspect. Now, multiple authorities are investigating. The incident occurred Wednesday night in Houston, after a Harris County Sheriff's deputy picked up a call about a nearby robbery where the suspect had fled the scene, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
WOKV

Houston girl, 16, fatally shot while walking family dog

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old Houston girl died after being shot multiple times while walking the family dog in her neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. Diamond Alvarez was walking the dog, named Peanut, at around 9:30 p.m. CST when family members said they heard gunshots ring out, KHOU-TV reported. When Peanut returned home without Alvarez, family members became worried.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WOKV

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WOKV

29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
TULSA, OK
WOKV

DA criticized for handling of police shooting of 8-year-old

A hearing for a teenager charged with murder in the death of an 8-year-old girl hit by police gunfire was postponed Thursday as elected officials and activists stepped up their criticism of a prosecutor's handling of the case so far. Authorities say Angelo Ford, 16, got into an argument and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Rescuers#Wlfa#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Judge allows video release in Black man's shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — A judge on Thursday granted a request from the police chief of a North Carolina city to release body camera video recorded in the aftermath of the shooting death of a Black man by an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WOKV

Winter the Dolphin’s ashes released into the Gulf of Mexico

A ceremony at sea Thursday returned Winter the Dolphin, star of the Dolphin Tale movies, to the ocean. In a news release, Clearwater Marine Aquarium shared details of the ceremony, saying Winter was encased in a Himalayan sea salt urn, there was a C-130 flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard, and flower petals of roses and orchids were released into the gulf along with Winter’s ashes. The team also blew bubbles, “honoring one of Winter’s favorite enrichment activities.”
CLEARWATER, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
46K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy