The Las Vegas Raiders will try to end an almost two-decade-long playoff victory drought when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game of the NFL's 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend on Saturday. The Raiders (10-7) have not won a postseason game since beating Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game in January 2003. Since then, they lost to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl XXXVII and fell to Houston in a wild card game in the 2016 season. The Bengals (10-7) are looking to end an eight-game losing streak in the playoffs, a stretch that dates back to the 1990 season.

