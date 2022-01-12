Henry Cejudo, Felicia Spencer highlight Eagle FC broadcast team

Eagle FC is preparing to land stateside later this month, and the organization, which is partially owned by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has recruited some combat sports notables for its broadcast team.

With Eagle FC 44 scheduled to take place Jan. 28 in Miami and featuring a main event between Tyron Sponge and Sergei Kharitonov, the promotion has announced the names who will be helping guide viewers through the event.

Check out the details below.

Play-by-play: Cyrus Fees

Cyrus Fees is likely a familiar name to those who watched this past season of Dana White’s Contender Series. He served as cage announcer for some of those events, but for Eagle FC he’ll step into the broadcast booth to command play-by-play as the fights unfold.

Color commentator: Felicia Spencer

Felicia Spencer

Recently retired former Invicta FC champion and UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer will begin her post-career endeavors when she transitions to the broadcast booth for a color commentary roll.

Color commentator: Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo

Former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo will bring his deep history of success and knowledge in combat sports to the broadcast booth as a color commentator.

Cage announcer: Ray Flores

Ray Flores

Ray Flores will introduce the fighters for battle. The veteran broadcaster has become an increasingly familiar voice in the combat sports space through his work on PBC boxing and Triller Fight Club events.

Roving reporter: Jennifer Sterger

Jennifer Sterger

Veteran broadcaster Jennifer Sterger will serve as the roving reporter for the event, providing real-time updates from cageside and backstage as the card unfolds.