ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Henry Cejudo, Felicia Spencer highlight Eagle FC broadcast team

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koZfh_0djsn8QJ00

Eagle FC is preparing to land stateside later this month, and the organization, which is partially owned by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has recruited some combat sports notables for its broadcast team.

With Eagle FC 44 scheduled to take place Jan. 28 in Miami and featuring a main event between Tyron Sponge and Sergei Kharitonov, the promotion has announced the names who will be helping guide viewers through the event.

Check out the details below.

Play-by-play: Cyrus Fees

Cyrus Fees is likely a familiar name to those who watched this past season of Dana White’s Contender Series. He served as cage announcer for some of those events, but for Eagle FC he’ll step into the broadcast booth to command play-by-play as the fights unfold.

Color commentator: Felicia Spencer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zuSB_0djsn8QJ00
Felicia Spencer

Recently retired former Invicta FC champion and UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer will begin her post-career endeavors when she transitions to the broadcast booth for a color commentary roll.

Color commentator: Henry Cejudo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUayk_0djsn8QJ00
Henry Cejudo

Former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo will bring his deep history of success and knowledge in combat sports to the broadcast booth as a color commentator.

Cage announcer: Ray Flores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UF83_0djsn8QJ00
Ray Flores

Ray Flores will introduce the fighters for battle. The veteran broadcaster has become an increasingly familiar voice in the combat sports space through his work on PBC boxing and Triller Fight Club events.

Roving reporter: Jennifer Sterger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiHtF_0djsn8QJ00
Jennifer Sterger

Veteran broadcaster Jennifer Sterger will serve as the roving reporter for the event, providing real-time updates from cageside and backstage as the card unfolds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he will ‘beat up Jake Paul for free’ on one condition

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said he will fight Jake Paul “for free” in exchange for a shot against featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins over all of his opponents – including former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-UFC star Ben Askren.Paul, 24, has now outlined what it would take for him to fight in mixed martial arts, sending a contract proposal to UFC president Dana White. Paul told the 52-year-old he would fight Jorge Masvidal in the promotion if White agreed to increase base fighter...
UFC
fightsports.tv

Henry Cejudo Pleads With Dana White Again For Chance To Fight Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo wants a shot at Alexander Volkanovski, and he said he wouldn’t cancel. Cejudo’s offer comes after Max Holloway withdrew – due to aggravating an old injury — from the anticipated fight against reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski. Cejudo was quick to send a message to UFC President Dana White.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Bring me that man’s head,” Henry Cejudo has orders for Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of trilogy fight against Brandon Moreno

Things are spicing up ahead of the Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno trilogy as coach Henry Cejudo fuels the Brazilian with motivation to win. Two of UFC’s most exciting flyweight fighters are ready to run things back for the third time. The first pay-per-view event of 2022 will see the trilogy of Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. Only this time, Henry Cejudo, the former flyweight and bantamweight champion is backing the Brazilian to win back his belt.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Deiveson Figueiredo Labels Brandon Moreno A ‘Dirty Traitor’ For Henry Cejudo Split

Deiveson Figueiredo is none too pleased with how Brandon Moreno split from Henry Cejudo. It’s been well-documented that Cejudo was welcoming to Moreno earlier in his pro MMA career. Moreno has admitted that Cejudo let him stay in his house and even took care of his family. Things turned south between the two when Cejudo picked Alexandre Pantoja over Moreno on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Sergei Kharitonov
Person
Dana White
Person
Felicia Spencer
Person
Henry Cejudo
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Eagle Fc#Invicta Fc#Pbc#Triller Fight Club
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt challenges Dana White to fight amid $400k legal dispute

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has challenged the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.Hunt’s UFC contract expired at the end of 2018, a year in which he suffered three straight defeats, and he has not competed in MMA since.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay the company $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling.Hunt, 47, took to social media this week to deny the suggestion that he will have to pay the fee,...
UFC
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
TYSON FURY
The Independent

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ‘no interest’ in training Jake Paul for MMA fight

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ruled out training Jake Paul for a mixed martial arts fight.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out Tyron Woodley in his most recent bout. In his previous contest, Paul outpointed the ex-UFC welterweight champion, and the 24-year-old previously knocked out former UFC star Ben Askren.Now, Paul is seemingly targeting a move into MMA. The American released footage this week of himself practising leg kicks, having recently told UFC president Dana White that he will fight in the promotion under MMA rules if the 52-year-old increases base fighter...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy