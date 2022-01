The Cavaliers get a key win despite being shorthanded due to COVID lineup losses.It didn't matter what the calendar said. It didn't matter that neither team was at full strength. It didn't matter that it was "just" a regular-season match. The Clackamas and Centennial wrestling teams were ready to get after it on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and they did just that. In the end, the Cavaliers built up an 18-point lead late in the match and held on to beat the Eagles 42-36 in a Mt. Hood Conference contest at Clackamas High School. "They are a very competitive team, but...

