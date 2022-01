A growing number of Democrats are calling for a ban on individual stock trading among members of Congress, their spouses and their top aides. The movement ― still in its infancy in Congress ― marks the first major effort to tighten rules governing congressional financial transactions in more than a decade. Democratic candidates and consultants who largely ignored the issue in previous election cycles hope it will be a strong anti-corruption message for the party in November, but warn against the prospect of Republican co-option if Democrats do not act fast enough.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO