Clarksville Academy looked like they were going to run away with Tuesday night’s game against Nashville Christian. They leapt out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter, thanks largely in part to a 12-point effort from star guard Eddie Ricks in the first eight minutes. But when he collected his third foul early in the second, he had to sit.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO