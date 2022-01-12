Win Tickets To The 2022 CSI Boxing Smoker

Winning tickets is easy, just complete the entry options below for your chance to win. There are multiple entry options below and the more you complete, the better your chances of winning. When Is The CSI Boxing Smoker. The CSI Boxing Smoker is January 29th this year...
If you live in Idaho and don't own a gun, you may live in the wrong state. While not an official rule or law, it is almost a requirement to own one to be a member of the state. If you require some ammo, a new gun, or want to see what all is out there, then you are in luck.
UPDATE: Idaho Lottery officials issued a correction on the numbers published earlier. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Someone who bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket in Twin Falls County is a millionaire this morning. The Idaho Lottery announced a winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in the Magic Valley with the winning numbers 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16 (Idaho Lottery issued a correction on the numbers published). The Idaho Lottery said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize in Boise. "We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!" In addition to the $2 million dollar winner, there was a total of 3,100 Mega Millions winning tickets drawn Wednesday in Idaho. Lottery officials advise people to sign the back of their tickets before claiming their prize.
"Death by Chocolate" is one of the biggest and sweetest events of the year around the Magic Valley. The fundraiser helps Twin Falls Rotary with events and giving back to the community. For the second year in a row, the event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Premise...
A new year brings another year of birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. It is tough for a lot of people every year to know where to go for dinner. Do you go to a place that you met or both like, or do you choose to go to a fancy place that you may not normally go, and spoil yourself a little? There are multiple ways to go, but here are five great places in Twin Falls to go for an anniversary dinner.
There has long been a debate about which is better cats or dogs, and there isn't much of a debate. The correct answer is dogs. Don't get me wrong, cats are enjoyable too, just dogs are better. I have always had one, and a lot of people I know have too. Living in Idaho now, I have learned that some breeds are not as well made for the conditions here. Dogs that lack fur, have short legs that must track through the deep snow, and ones that can't come inside to escape the cold don't seem to hold up as well here. It doesn't mean people shouldn't have short-haired, little dogs, but these breeds are the ones I would recommend when looking to add a furry family member.
Ghost kitchens are popping up all over the place. They are franchises that are using other restaurants' brick-and-mortar locations to help sling out food and share in the profits. Twin Falls has at least 10 ghost kitchens that we have been able to find. It is nice to have options....
Have you ever wanted to get paid to shoot people with your friends? Before you get too excited, I am not talking about hurting anyone or shooting them for real. I am talking about laser tag. You could get paid to play laser tag, but only if you and your team are good enough. There is a tournament taking place in Kimberly, and you don't want to miss it.
Are you planning on buying a home in 2022, or know someone that is? There are a few things that you may want to look out for before deciding which home to invest your hard earned money in. Twin Falls, has a lot of older homes, and with it can come some problems that you may not be aware of or think to look at. The price and size of a home can sometimes take over our judgement and awareness, that we miss things we should have looked at before making that big decision. Here are some things you should look for before purchasing a new home this year.
If you're a dog fan and want to see some of the toughest in the state of Idaho in action, there's an annual outdoor event that takes place in the mountains north of Boise coming up that just might interest you. Idaho dog lovers and fans of the great outdoors...
There are so many places you can donate to help animals on January 17th. The nationwide movement to commemorate Betty White is happening Monday. If you want to participate we have a list of places you can donate in honor of the late icon. Betty White was a known animal...
What would you do? What would you do if you could have any wild animal from Idaho as a pet? To be clear, you can not do this, as wild animals are very dangerous, plus many are illegal to have as pets, but if you could have one, which one would you want? In this scenario, we will assume you can tame it and have the room to keep it, but what would you want? Would you go for cuteness and practical, or go for something big and fun?
When Betty White was alive she was a known animal lover. She liked to adopt as many pets as she could. When she passed away a little over two weeks before her 100th birthday, people got together to find a way to commemorate the late comedian. On January 17th there...
The snowfall may have caused some issues driving for us in the lower elevations but it was music to the ears of Magic Mountain Ski Resort and other mountains. The feet of snow that fell this week may not really sit with you until you see these videos. It shows just how deep the snow has gotten up there and how great the ski conditions are now.
There are so many delicious locally-owned restaurants in Twin Falls. I am pretty sure 90 percent of them would make really good national chains. We need to share the amazing food with the nation without having the people have to come here to try it. 1. Norm's. One of the...
You needn't rush out and hoard beer. We did experience a supply shortage a couple of years ago. I’ll talk about that in a moment. What you’re seeing here is a large delivery truck that couldn’t move on an icy parking lot off Washington Street in Twin Falls. I doubled back and took some pictures after seeing some men attempting to put mats beneath the wheels for traction. Maybe the trailer was nearly empty and very light. I drove off to do some errands and about 15 minutes later drove by the truck a second time. It had moved just a few feet.
A popular television reality show getting ready to launch its 11th season this Friday will feature a nationwide hauling and packing company. One of the founders of the business visits a staffer in Boise, Idaho, who will get some national camera time. The CBS series Undercover Boss kicks off its...
It's been a long time since Weird Al Yankovic graced the state of Idaho with his twisted, musical genius. The iconic artist has confirmed one date in Boise this spring for fans to get their fix. Weird Al Yankovic's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" will...
Running errands can be such a drag. You have to deal with weather, traffic, spending money and of course crowds. There are some places in Twin Falls that seem to be more crowded than most. You don't want to avoid these places, as they have the best deals and best products, but maybe finding time in the week would be better to avoid the crowds that consume them on the weekends.
