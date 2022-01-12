Packer Transplants LIVE is back tonight!

Regarding the Average Usage row near the bottom of the table, I am interested in how much the team used a player when that player actually played. For example, as to Keke, I ignored the five games he missed. Strictly speaking, he played 393 snaps out of a possible 1079, which is 36.4% of possible snaps. However, I have listed him at 50.5% because that is how much he played when he was healthy enough to play at all. That number is skewed a little low because he suffered a concussion mid-game in week 8 and played just 15% of the possible snaps in that game, but he almost certainly would have played more snaps but for the injury. Similarly, Whitney Mercilus played 9.92% of possible snaps, but he played a lot of snaps when he was actually in games for the Packer, so 41.5% seems like a more useful number. The average for the marginal players improved due to playing more than they would have in week 18 while some of the front-line players played less than they would have had the game meant something.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO