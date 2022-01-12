ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packer Transplants LIVE is back tonight!

cheeseheadtv.com
 1 day ago

cheeseheadtv.com

cheeseheadtv.com

DeboraSouza

Aaron chats with Packers fans worldwide as teams begin to request interviews of Green Bay's assistants for their head coaching openings. Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1265 - Za'Darius Smith is BACK!!!. On today's show, Jake Morley reviews what the return of Za'Darius Smith could mean for the Packers and how...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

jenniferdehner

Packer Transplants 233: Respect all. Fear none. Corey and Aaron return for the latest installment of Packer Transplants LIVE! They breeze past a mostly meaningless Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions and get ready for Wild Card weekend and the reveal of who the Packers will play in the divisional round.
DETROIT, MI
cheeseheadtv.com

#PackersDaily: Putting the band back together

Earlier today, I held my Packers chat over on our YouTube channel talking all things Green and Gold. If you have already commented on Cheesehead TV in the past, we've created an account for you. Just verify your email, set a password and you're golden. It's put up or shut...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Confessions of a Polluted Mindset - My Lion Eyes

If I told you anything else, you could see right through my lying eyes, so first off - some full disclosure: I paid verly little attention to this game (which is highly unusual for me, but it happened). I had the game on and was watching/listening with one eye/ear while I listened to the CHTV Watch Party with one headphone in the other ear. That in itself, is not unusual - it's actually my normal routine. But I was so ambivalent about watching the game, I couldn't pull myself away from a 750-clue crosswird puzzle I was deep into. Then work got crazy on Monday and Tuesday, not allowing me to goof off and re-watch the game (or do my ususal "3 things..." post). So I can't say I actually saw EVERY play, and hence, I'm not sure where my polluted mind is going to go as I start writing this. Regardless, let's get started.
HEALTH
cheeseheadtv.com

ReneeJanousek

ReneeJanousek commented on Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1262 - Aaron Rodgers to Boycott the Super Bowl!!! (Except he absolutely will not) ReneeJanousek commented on When Jaire Alexander Returns, How Do the Packers Line Up at Corner?. 8 hours ago. ReneeJanousek commented on 2021 NFL WEEK 18: Green Bay Packers vs...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Cory's Corner: Temper Expectations For Jordan Love

It's the topic that just doesn't want to end. Ever since Jordan Love was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, the speculation started like a tidal wave. The Packers traded up to get Love with the 26th pick and ever since then you could hear it building. It continued to grow and when he started in Week 9 at Kansas City this year, the wave only gained steam.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

AshleyBergman

On this week's show, Maggie & Perri give their biggest takeaways from the regular season, discuss coaching changes across the NFC North, and preview Wild Card Weekend. Aaron chats with Packers fans worldwide as the team continues a week of self-scouting as they wait to learn who they will face in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Pack's What She Said, episode 98

On this week's show, Maggie & Perri give their biggest takeaways from the regular season, discuss coaching changes across the NFC North, and preview Wild Card Weekend. Aaron chats with Packers fans worldwide as the team continues a week of self-scouting as they wait to learn who they will face in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

2021 Week 18 - That's What Cheese Said

The Packers dropped to 13-4 after losing to the Lions at Ford Field 37-30. The loss doesn't change anything for Green Bay, though, as the Packers had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the first-round playoff bye. Now, the Packers will have the opportunity to rest before the Divisional Round where they'll play either the Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, or Eagles.
NFL
At The Hive

ATH Live: James is back

Following a holiday vacation in America, James is back and has resumed his normal At The Hive Live co-hosting duties (shoutout to Maxwell Millington for holding down the fort). We had to talk about James' time stadeside to start the show before transitioning to some Charlotte Hornets trade discussion centered around a recent ESPN piece by Bobby Marks (can be found here).
NBA
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers DL/LB Snap Counts - 2021 Season Summary

Regarding the Average Usage row near the bottom of the table, I am interested in how much the team used a player when that player actually played. For example, as to Keke, I ignored the five games he missed. Strictly speaking, he played 393 snaps out of a possible 1079, which is 36.4% of possible snaps. However, I have listed him at 50.5% because that is how much he played when he was healthy enough to play at all. That number is skewed a little low because he suffered a concussion mid-game in week 8 and played just 15% of the possible snaps in that game, but he almost certainly would have played more snaps but for the injury. Similarly, Whitney Mercilus played 9.92% of possible snaps, but he played a lot of snaps when he was actually in games for the Packer, so 41.5% seems like a more useful number. The average for the marginal players improved due to playing more than they would have in week 18 while some of the front-line players played less than they would have had the game meant something.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

The Passing Chronicles: 2021 Week 18

Here we find ourselves, at the end of all things (or the regular season or whatever). It was pretty nice having a week of football that didn't really mean anything in terms of playoff implications. Sure, we didn't get to experience the highs of a thrilling victory to clinch a last-minute playoff spot, but we also didn't lose to the Jaguars and get knocked out of the playoffs entirely. I got to kick back, enjoy a game and not care a single bit about the outcome. The peak of relaxation.
NFL

