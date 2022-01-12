10 Great Deals on Bedding and Loungewear

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The holidays have come and gone, but baby, it’s still cold outside. With the winter season now upon us, the search is on for the best loungewear to cozy up in throughout the chilly weather months. As more people are spending time at home with the dip in temperatures and the surge of Omicron, warm and comfy clothing has never been more necessary. There’s a lot of loungewear options but when it comes to comfort, you’ve got to find what’s best for you. Whether you’re looking for the best fuzzy cardigan, soft cashmere, cozy knit sets, or the perfect everyday on-and-off-the-couch tracksuit, we’ve rounded up a selection of some of the best loungewear brands with items that are sure to keep you warm, comfy and cozy-chic, this winter.

APPAREL ・ 6 HOURS AGO