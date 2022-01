ARE SNOW-COVERED LICENSE PLATES ILLEGAL IN WASHINGTON?. Did you stop to consider if having snow covering up your state license plate could possibly get you a ticket?. Unless you have a 4WD type of car, it's no fun to be driving out in this mess. You have to be concerned with other drivers on the road, shoveling your driveway and sidewalks, and keeping your headlights on even in the daytime.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO