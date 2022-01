For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We're nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet face mask and vaccine myths are still circulating across the country. But both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization agree that properly wearing a face mask, such as the KN95 or N95, over your nose and mouth is one way to prevent the spread of the disease that's infected over 51 million Americans.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO