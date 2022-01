Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: $10 COVID tests, $110 AirPods, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Eternals is finally out on Disney Plus, which means we know exactly where this MCU Phase 4 movie sits in the MCU timeline. We always knew, thanks to the comments from a Marvel exec, but the Disney Plus listing confirms it all. And now that we saw both Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home, we know how these two movies connect. But before we get into the Eternals timeline, you should know that big spoilers will follow below from both films. The MCU present day Since Marvel started releasing...

TV SHOWS ・ 18 HOURS AGO