Golf

Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorites

By DOUG FERGUSON Associated Press
Morganton News Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU — Webb Simpson has been on the PGA Tour long enough and won enough to not be in a hurry. He was no less eager to fly to the middle of the Pacific for one week at the Sony Open. “I realized that when I got off...

morganton.com

