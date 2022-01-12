Villanova at Xavier odds, picks and prediction

The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (11-4, 4-1 Big East) and No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (12-2, 2-1) meet for a Big East battle Wednesday in Cincinnati. The contest at the Cintas Center is slated to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Villanova vs. Xavier odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Villanova shot 28.2% over back-to-back losses to Baylor and Creighton last month. The Wildcats have won four straight games since, and that streak started with a Dec. 21 win over Xavier.

‘Nova beat the Musketeers 71-58 in Philadelphia. The Wildcats outshot and out-rebounded Xavier and were a plus-5 in the turnover battle.

The Musketeers have played just one game since that loss to Villanova. That one game was an impressive 87-72 win at Butler Friday. Xavier shot a season-best 55.1% in the win over the Bulldogs.

In between the Muskies’ games in Philadelphia and Indianapolis, Xavier had two games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Prediction

Villanova 70, Xavier 67

Villanova has been sharp enough over its last four games as to be a solid play here up to -130 of -135. Subtle recent trend lines in rebounding and defense point to the Wildcats. And ‘Nova figures to have an edge in the exchanges of turnovers and 3-pointers.

TAKE VILLANOVA (+105).

The Wildcats have played a difficult schedule and are battle-tested heading into this key road game in Cincy.

They did shoot just 24.8% from distance over a five-game stretch from Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, and it’s that kind of 3-point performance that will open the door for Xavier.

But that stretch included a game against the Musketeers, and Xavier couldn’t capitalize because of Villanova’s strong defense.

BACK THE WILDCATS +1.5 (-107). But consider this as a secondary play to the above money-line wager.

Figure Villanova winning the pace battle in a tortoise-vs.-hare matchup. Give the Under just a sliver of a lean at the current number. It’s not enough of a lean to warrant any action.

PASS.

