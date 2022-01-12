ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova at Xavier odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The No. 14 Villanova Wildcats (11-4, 4-1 Big East) and No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (12-2, 2-1) meet for a Big East battle Wednesday in Cincinnati. The contest at the Cintas Center is slated to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Villanova vs. Xavier odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Villanova shot 28.2% over back-to-back losses to Baylor and Creighton last month. The Wildcats have won four straight games since, and that streak started with a Dec. 21 win over Xavier.

‘Nova beat the Musketeers 71-58 in Philadelphia. The Wildcats outshot and out-rebounded Xavier and were a plus-5 in the turnover battle.

The Musketeers have played just one game since that loss to Villanova. That one game was an impressive 87-72 win at Butler Friday. Xavier shot a season-best 55.1% in the win over the Bulldogs.

In between the Muskies’ games in Philadelphia and Indianapolis, Xavier had two games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Villanova at Xavier odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:51 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Villanova +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Xavier -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Villanova +1.5 (-107) | Xavier -1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Villanova at Xavier odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Villanova 70, Xavier 67

Villanova has been sharp enough over its last four games as to be a solid play here up to -130 of -135. Subtle recent trend lines in rebounding and defense point to the Wildcats. And ‘Nova figures to have an edge in the exchanges of turnovers and 3-pointers.

TAKE VILLANOVA (+105).

The Wildcats have played a difficult schedule and are battle-tested heading into this key road game in Cincy.

They did shoot just 24.8% from distance over a five-game stretch from Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, and it’s that kind of 3-point performance that will open the door for Xavier.

But that stretch included a game against the Musketeers, and Xavier couldn’t capitalize because of Villanova’s strong defense.

BACK THE WILDCATS +1.5 (-107). But consider this as a secondary play to the above money-line wager.

Figure Villanova winning the pace battle in a tortoise-vs.-hare matchup. Give the Under just a sliver of a lean at the current number. It’s not enough of a lean to warrant any action.

PASS.

