Agriculture

Argentine farmers sold 37.3 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans -govt

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 37.3 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data through Jan. 5. The...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd session on higher U.S. planting; soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated. Soybeans shed previous day's gains to post the first decline in three sessions. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

'The sun is fierce': Argentina drought scorches corn and soy crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Carlos Boffini, an Argentine grains farmer from Colón in the north of Buenos Aires province, is praying for rain amid an extended drought and heat wave that has hammered the country's soy and corn harvest outlook. The major Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina drought to cause $2.9 bln hit to grains farmers, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's current period of drought will have a $2.93 billion impact to the country's grains farmers, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday after it sharply cut its forecasts for 2021/22 soybean and corn harvests due to recent dry weather. The Rosario exchange slashed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina drought scorches crops as 'pivotal' rains approach

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Carlos Boffini, an Argentine grains farmer from Colón in the north of Buenos Aires province, is praying for rain amid an extended drought and heat wave that has hammered the country's soy and corn harvest outlook. The major Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/2022 soy crop estimate cut by yet another private forecaster

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Yet another private sector forecaster cut estimates for Brazil's soybean crop in the 2021/2022 season on Thursday citing a drought that will dramatically reduce yields in states like Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul. Agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, which started a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 16-17 cents, wheat down 5-6 cents, corn down 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat eased overnight, pressured by U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting Wednesday that showed an increase in winter wheat acres planted across the U.S. Plains last fall, while ample Southern Hemisphere supplies keep demand satisfied. * U.S. exporters sold 264,400 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Jan. 6, according to the USDA, down 20% from the previous four-week average but within trade estimates. * Farm agency FranceAgriMer and Consultancy Strategie Grains have cut forecasts for French and European Union wheat exports. * The International Grains Council has raised its forecast for the 2021/22 world wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to 781 million tonnes. * Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of Australian-origin milling wheat in a restricted purchase tender this week, European traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5-3/4 cents at $7.52 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-3/4 cents lower at $7.69-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat lost 3-3/4 cents to $9.16-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in Argentina that could aid developing crops in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 457,700 tonnes of corn during the week ended January 6, up 79% from the previous week, but down 59% from the prior four-week average and below trade estimates. * The International Grains Council has cut its forecast for the 2021/22 world corn crop by 5 million tonnes to 1.207 billion tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 48 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 56 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 4-3/4 cents at $5.94-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 16 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in South America that could aid parched crops in Argentina and Southern Brazil. * U.S. exporters sold 735,000 tonnes of soybeans during the week ended January 6, the USDA said, up 92% from the previous week and within trade expectations. * China said it would raise domestic soybean output sharply in the next four years, in a drive to boost self-sufficiency in supply of the oilseed, according to official documents. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 40 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 45 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * March soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents lower at $13.82-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Tunisia says grain reserves enough to cover until May 2022

TUNIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tunisia's grain stocks are sufficient to cover the needs of the local market until May 2022, the trade ministry said on Thursday. It added the stocks include soft and durum wheat and barley. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by David Evans) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF, Saudi fund set up poultry joint venture

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken and pork processor BRF SA signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund to create a joint venture to make poultry products in the Middle Eastern country, it said on Thursday. BRF said in a securities filing it will hold...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures sag on improved South America weather forecasts

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures tumbled on Thursday on expectations that rains forecast for dry crop-growing areas of South America may limit harvest losses, traders said. Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, a major corn and soy exporter, may receive significant rainfall from late...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains exchange trims soybean planting area on dry weather

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange trimmed its forecast for the country's 2021/22 soybean planting area by 100,000 hectares to a total 16.4 million hectares due to dry weather, which it said would lead it to cut its production forecast. "This adjustment to the (planting)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil soy crop estimate cut as yields forecast to reach 6-year low

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to reap just above 134 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous November forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought may cause the country's average yields to reach a 6-year low. According to a presentation on Thursday,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA December U.S. soybean crush seen at 184.996 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely crushed a near-record volume of soybeans in December amid ample crushing supplies and good processing margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Brazil meatpacker Minerva mulling change of domicile

(Corrects last paragraph to say "this year" instead of "next year") Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker Minerva approved a study to change its domicile in order to start trading outside Brazil, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday, without disclosing any locations. Minerva has not responded to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn face weekly losses on improved LatAm weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Friday, with both markets set to end the week lower on forecasts of rains in drought-hit South American growing regions. Wheat is on track for a third week of decline on improved supply outlook. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China 2021 soybean imports at 96.52 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in the 12 months of 2021, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, as falling hog margins and increased wheat feeding curbed demand.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA’s global data supports soybean market

While the U.S. 2021 corn and soybean crop estimates remain unchanged, this year’s Brazil soybean crop is getting smaller, according to the USDA. On Wednesday, the USDA released its January Supply/Demand, WASDE, and Quarterly Grain Stocks reports. As a result, the CME Group’s soybean market moved lower then turned...
AGRICULTURE
lmgraphic.com

Soy Checkoff’s new plan brings value to soybean farmers

With the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day, farmer-leaders set clear path for research, education and promotion investments for the future. Farmer-leaders of the United Soybean Board (USB) announced a new strategic plan that prioritizes sustainable soy solutions for global and domestic customers while ensuring value and profitability for U.S. soybean farmers. The seating of the new Chair and Executive Committee at its December meeting included appointments of the Supply and Demand Action Team leads, Priority Area coordinators and Communication & Education Committee chair, among other key roles within the organization.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil farmers struggle as drought batters southern soy crop

SOLEDADE, Brazil, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Soybean farmers in southern Brazil are reeling from a prolonged drought that some expect to wipe out up to 90% of their harvest in some fields unless the outlook for scarce rain changes soon. In soy-growing regions of Rio Grande do Sul, the first...
AGRICULTURE

