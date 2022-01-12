ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat futures fall on bigger-than-expected U.S. plantings, stocks

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected that domestic farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated. Larger-than-expected USDA estimates for domestic and global wheat inventories added pressure on the market, analysts said, after supply concerns drove futures...

www.agriculture.com

MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd session on higher U.S. planting; soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated. Soybeans shed previous day's gains to post the first decline in three sessions. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Little Changed After CPI Jumps to 7%

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded steady in early APAC deals on Thursday, following modest gains during Wednesday’s session as the U.S. consumer price index surged to 7% on a yearly basis, in line with expectations, posting the fastest increase since June 1982 amid shortages of goods and workers and following unprecedented cash stimulus measures from Congress and the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 16-17 cents, wheat down 5-6 cents, corn down 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat eased overnight, pressured by U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting Wednesday that showed an increase in winter wheat acres planted across the U.S. Plains last fall, while ample Southern Hemisphere supplies keep demand satisfied. * U.S. exporters sold 264,400 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Jan. 6, according to the USDA, down 20% from the previous four-week average but within trade estimates. * Farm agency FranceAgriMer and Consultancy Strategie Grains have cut forecasts for French and European Union wheat exports. * The International Grains Council has raised its forecast for the 2021/22 world wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to 781 million tonnes. * Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of Australian-origin milling wheat in a restricted purchase tender this week, European traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5-3/4 cents at $7.52 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-3/4 cents lower at $7.69-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat lost 3-3/4 cents to $9.16-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in Argentina that could aid developing crops in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 457,700 tonnes of corn during the week ended January 6, up 79% from the previous week, but down 59% from the prior four-week average and below trade estimates. * The International Grains Council has cut its forecast for the 2021/22 world corn crop by 5 million tonnes to 1.207 billion tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 48 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 56 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 4-3/4 cents at $5.94-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 16 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in South America that could aid parched crops in Argentina and Southern Brazil. * U.S. exporters sold 735,000 tonnes of soybeans during the week ended January 6, the USDA said, up 92% from the previous week and within trade expectations. * China said it would raise domestic soybean output sharply in the next four years, in a drive to boost self-sufficiency in supply of the oilseed, according to official documents. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 40 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 45 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * March soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents lower at $13.82-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Spring wheat production falls

The USDA says spring wheat production dropped sharply in 2021 as drought in the northern and northwestern U.S. Plains slashed yields. Production was 331.14 million bushels, a decrease of 256.365 million from 2020, with an average yield of 32.6 bushels per acre, a decline of 16 bushels on the year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

'The sun is fierce': Argentina drought scorches corn and soy crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Carlos Boffini, an Argentine grains farmer from Colón in the north of Buenos Aires province, is praying for rain amid an extended drought and heat wave that has hammered the country's soy and corn harvest outlook. The major Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures sag on improved South America weather forecasts

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures tumbled on Thursday on expectations that rains forecast for dry crop-growing areas of South America may limit harvest losses, traders said. Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, a major corn and soy exporter, may receive significant rainfall from late...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains exchange trims soybean planting area on dry weather

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange trimmed its forecast for the country's 2021/22 soybean planting area by 100,000 hectares to a total 16.4 million hectares due to dry weather, which it said would lead it to cut its production forecast. "This adjustment to the (planting)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/2022 soy crop estimate cut by yet another private forecaster

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Yet another private sector forecaster cut estimates for Brazil's soybean crop in the 2021/2022 season on Thursday citing a drought that will dramatically reduce yields in states like Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul. Agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, which started a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crop estimate cut as yields forecast to reach 6-year low

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are poised to collect 134.2 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought will dramatically reduce yields in key growing states. According to a presentation on Thursday, the projection also represents a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina drought to cause $2.9 bln hit to grains farmers, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's current period of drought will have a $2.93 billion impact to the country's grains farmers, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday after it sharply cut its forecasts for 2021/22 soybean and corn harvests due to recent dry weather. The Rosario exchange slashed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA December U.S. soybean crush seen at 184.996 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely crushed a near-record volume of soybeans in December amid ample crushing supplies and good processing margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China 2021 soybean imports at 96.52 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in the 12 months of 2021, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, as falling hog margins and increased wheat feeding curbed demand.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of...
ECONOMY

