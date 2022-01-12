ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Reflects on Being a Teen Mom

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"The anxiety was to the point where I couldn't function." Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out about her past mental health issues and how she overcame them. In a new interview with PEOPLE to promote her upcoming memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," the 30-year-old actress detailed how her time as...

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses 'Atrocious' & 'Unacceptable' Hate Comments After Britney Spears Unfollows Her On Social Media

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving an update on the horrific comments she received about her young daughters. Just one day after it was revealed her famous sister, Britney Spears, unfollowed her on Instagram, Jamie Lynn shared the very pointed message she received from a troll online who called her "white trash," and insisted they hope her daughters get "raped." The 30-year-old has two girls: Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn’s Husband Claims He Didn’t Know She Was Britney’s Sister at First—Where He Stands in Their Feud

Since her feud with her sister, fans have wanted to know more about Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband and where he stands in her fight with Britney. Jamie Lynn is Britney’s younger sister. She was born on April 4, 1991, and was the third and youngest child of parents Jamie and Lynne Spears. (They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryan, in April 19, 1977. Their second child, Britney, was born on December 2, 1981.) From 2005 to 2008, Jamie Lynn starred as the lead of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, in which she played Zoey Brooks. When she was 16 years old,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Is Claiming She Has No Idea Why Her Sister Would Be Upset With Her

Britney Spears’ strained relationship with members of her immediate family has become even more apparent since the “Toxic” hitmaker was finally released from her conservatorship in November. Spears has put her family on blast via social media, vulnerably sharing with her fans how hurt she’s been by their actions (or lack of action during her conservatorship). This morning, however, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, appeared on GMA to share her perspective on their fraught relationship and made some pretty surprising claims. Before diving into where she and Britney stand today, the Things I Should Have Said author shared how “happy” she...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears feud: Everything to know

Britney Spears has had a rocky relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, that's become public in the past year as the "Toxic" singer sought to free herself from her controversial conservatorship. Britney kicked off 2022 by purging a lot of her followers on Instagram, including her famous sister. Now,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Bryan Spears
Middletown Press

Britney Spears Says Not Making Music Is Her Way of Saying ‘F–k You’

Britney Spears spoke about how her musical efforts were controlled during her conservatorship, and bluntly said her decision to not make new music at the moment was “my way of saying, ‘Fuck You.’”. While Spears released several albums and performed regularly during her now-terminated conservatorship, she’s been...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Quickies: Britney Spears & Adele!

BRITNEY SPEARS UNFOLLOWS JAMIE LYNN: Britney Spears has unfollowed her estranged sister on Instagram. E! News confirmed that as of Sunday, January 2nd, Jamie Lynn Spears still follows her big sister despite the “Toxic” singer’s decision to cut social media ties. Last year, Britney claimed that several of her family members, including Jamie Lynn, took advantage of her during the time she was placed under a 13-year conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Boasts About Date Night Without Her Kids As Dad Comes Under Fire For Borrowing $40K Before Britney Spears Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is enjoying her love life in the midst of more family drama. The 30-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate a getaway trip with her husband, Jamie Watson. The pair — who tied the knot in 2014 — were in town in Solvang, Calif., to attend a wedding, marking their first trip away together without their kids.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears Has 'No Plans' To Reconcile With Her Family After Unfollowing Jamie Lynn Spears On Instagram, She Is 'Ecstatic To Start This New Chapter,' Source Spills

Insiders have opened up about why Britney Spears seemingly unfollowed her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. OK! reported Britney unfollowed her sister earlier this month, only days after she shared a video on Instagram of birds flying out of cages. "SYMBOLIC of my year this year," Britney captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom
POPSUGAR

Here's What We Know About Jamie Lynn Spears's Involvement in Sweet Magnolias Season 2

In Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, Jamie Lynn Spears plays a bit of a controversial character. Noreen Fitzgibbons is Bill's (Chris Klein) pregnant fiancee. Bill, however, is Maddie's (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) ex-husband. And that's not all — Noreen was Bill's mistress when he was still married to Maddie. Needless to say, the whole thing is a bit messy, and Noreen isn't too well-liked in town. In the lead up to season two, Jamie Lynn became the subject of controversy herself because of her alleged involvement in her older sister, Britney Spears's, 13-year conservatorship that was terminated at the end of 2021. Britney has spoken out about the hurt caused by her family, including her younger sister, through the conservatorship. Apart from a social media statement posted in June 2021, the younger Spears has largely remained out of the conservatorship conversation. Now, Sweet Magnolias fans are understandably curious if Jamie Lynn will still appear in season two following the controversy.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Jamie Lynn Spears tearfully discusses sister Britney in new Good Morning America interview

Jamie Lynn Spears has been shown tearfully discussing her sister Britney Spears in a preview for an upcoming TV interview on Good Morning America.In the clip, the former child star is questioned about her strained relationship with the singer, whose conservatorship came to an end after 13 years in November.The interview coincides with the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said.Good Morning America shared a clip of the interview ahead of it airing on the network on Wednesday (12 January). “I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn is heard saying, before presenter Juju Chang asks: “But things...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Britney Spears Calling Her Out on Insta During GMA Interview

Jamie Lynn Spears just gave her first TV interview to Good Morning America following the end of her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship. The interview comes amid Britney calling out Jamie Lynn and the rest of her family, as well as backlash over Jamie Lynn not speaking out more during the #FreeBritney movement, and backlash over her memoir Things I Should Have Said (which she's currently promoting).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn Says She ‘Took Steps’ to End Britney’s Conservatorship After Claims She Did ‘Nothing’

Breaking her silence. In Jamie Lynn Spears‘ GMA appearance, the actress addressed her involvement in her older sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship after claims she did “nothing” to help put an end to it after 13 years. Jamie Lynn—who was raised by parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears like her sister Britney—spoke with ABC News Nightline anchor Juju Chang for an interview shared on Good Morning America ahead of the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, out January 18, 2021. During the clip, which aired on January 12, 2021, Jamie Lynn opened up about her relationship with her sister and...
MUSIC
The Independent

Fans hit out as interview clip shows Jamie Lynn crying over Britney rift

The younger sister of superstar Britney Spears has come under fire from fans of the pop princess for comments made in a new interview about her estranged sibling.Jamie Lynn Spears, who is ten years younger than Britney and followed in the family showbusiness footsteps before taking a step back when she became pregnant at 16, spoke to Good Morning America for an interview slated to run on 12 January.The younger Louisiana sibling spoke about the controversy regarding her sister’s newfound liberation from a court conservatorship which gave others power over what was essentially Britney’s entire life, from romantic...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she isolated in a cabin after becoming pregnant at 16: ‘I was being alienated’

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her mental health struggles and a turbulent time she endured in Hollywood when she became pregnant at 16. The 30-year-old younger sister of Britney Spears broke her silence on Wednesday about her current rift with the pop star. In a tearful interview, Jamie Lynn revealed she “100%” loves her sister and denied playing a role in her conservatorship, which was dissolved in November.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down Crying When Asked About 'Complicated' Rift With Sister Britney Spears In 'GMA' Teaser

Jamie Lynn Spears got emotional when asked about her broken relationship with her older sister, Britney Spears. In a teaser for her upcoming interview with Juju Chang on Good Morning America, the actress-turned-author broke down crying when asked about her "complicated" rift with Britney. Article continues below advertisement. Sitting down...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy