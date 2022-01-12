USDA shares 2021 Peer Review Report and NOP response

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. The USDA says the 2021 crop was record large at more than 4.4 billion bushels, with domestic ending stocks up on the month. The lone change to the domestic balance sheet was that increase in production, with no adjustments to exports or crush demand, but with a big jump in the average estimated farm price. World ending stocks were down, with reduced expectations for South America. The USDA now has Argentina at 46.5 million tons and Brazil at 139 million, also lowering exports for Argentina while leaving Brazil unchanged. The USDA also left soybean imports and crush demand by China steady with December, but those estimates could come down on February 9th. China bought 132,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybeans, possibly tied to those declining production projections for Argentina and Brazil. Unknown destinations also bought new crop U.S. soybeans last week. The USDA’s weekly export sales numbers are out Thursday morning. Soybean meal and oil futures were higher. Soybean oil for biodiesel use was steady and exports were up, while soybean meal exports were down from December.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO