ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

USDA shares 2021 Peer Review Report and NOP response

wbiw.com
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON – The National Organic Program (NOP) is committed to continuous improvement. This commitment includes an annual peer review process, to continually...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saipan Tribune

House panel to review contracts related to COVID-19 response

The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee will be conducting an oversight hearing on all contracts pertaining to the CNMI’s COVID-19 response, prompted in part by a $165,000 billing for sanitation services that some lawmakers have questioned. Rep. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan), who said she has been appointed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Nop#Peer Review Report#Nosb
ocj.com

USDA expands partnerships through Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is leveraging its authorities under the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) to bring in new types of partners and ultimately expand opportunities in voluntary conservation for the Nation’s agricultural producers and private landowners. In direct response to feedback from state agencies, Tribes, non-profits and other groups, USDA has updated CREP’s rule regarding matching fund requirements, and invested in additional staff to work directly with partners for streamlined, partner-driven conservation efforts. 
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

USDA offering hog assistance through CARES Act program

IARN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for a CARES Act program to assist hog producers who were impacted by low market prices at the height of the pandemic. USDA is taking applications for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program now through February 25th. The program...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Report: USDA tariff damage payment calculations need recalibration

A report by the Government Accountability Office released dated November but released in December claims that under the Donald Trump administration, tariff relief payments by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to corn farmers were unbalanced and in excess of calculated damage from tariffs. The GAO report was requested by the...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
LaJunta Tribune Democrat

Farmer-friendly loan process could aid rural revival

Under the current administration, farmers have a golden opportunity to pursue better service from the federal government, especially those from marginalized or underserved populations that were denied access to financing in the past due to unique cultural or historical barriers, according to Zach Ducheneaux, who was appointed administer of the Farm Service Agency roughly one year ago.
AGRICULTURE
Vegetarian Times

You’re About to See a Lot of Food Labeled Bioengineered – Here’s What That Means

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Under a rule that went into effect on January 1, food in the U.S. must now state if it contains what are commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms – things which have been modified by scientists to grow in a way they would not in nature. Going forward, if a food has elements that meet a standard established by Congress in 2016, it must state that it is bioengineered or derived from bioengineering. Some are saying these new labels mark a win for transparency, but others claim they might actually confuse consumers even more.
FOOD SAFETY
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

BEDMAX announce BETA NOPS Accreditation

BEDMAX become the first company accredited to the new Bedding Industry Manufacturing Standard, BETA NOPS. Bedmax has become the first equine bedding company to become BETA NOPS accredited. The British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) has been planning the scheme since January 2020, which aims to minimise the risk of contamination by naturally occurring prohibited substances (NOPS) in equine bedding products.
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. The USDA says the 2021 crop was record large at more than 4.4 billion bushels, with domestic ending stocks up on the month. The lone change to the domestic balance sheet was that increase in production, with no adjustments to exports or crush demand, but with a big jump in the average estimated farm price. World ending stocks were down, with reduced expectations for South America. The USDA now has Argentina at 46.5 million tons and Brazil at 139 million, also lowering exports for Argentina while leaving Brazil unchanged. The USDA also left soybean imports and crush demand by China steady with December, but those estimates could come down on February 9th. China bought 132,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybeans, possibly tied to those declining production projections for Argentina and Brazil. Unknown destinations also bought new crop U.S. soybeans last week. The USDA’s weekly export sales numbers are out Thursday morning. Soybean meal and oil futures were higher. Soybean oil for biodiesel use was steady and exports were up, while soybean meal exports were down from December.
AGRICULTURE
wbiw.com

New Indiana Floodplain Information Portal now available

INDIANA – A new Indiana Floodplain Information Portal (INFIP) is available that will save users valuable time. INFIP is designed to show flood risk associated with Indiana water bodies and provide information specifically for local and state floodplain permitting. The information is based on the regulatory floodplain limits, as floods exceeding the regulatory floodplain can and do occur.
INDIANA STATE
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy