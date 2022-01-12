ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here’s how the Federal Reserve may shrink its $8.77 trillion balance sheet to combat high inflation, according to a former Fed staffer

By Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpdII_0djsR6E500
Shrinking the Fed balance sheet will be the focus in 2022. istock

With the U.S. inflation rate at an almost 40-year high, Federal Reserve officials are likely to start shrinking their $8.77 trillion balance sheet earlier than they did the last time around from 2017 to 2019, and at a pace that may be twice as fast.

That’s according to Roberto Perli, a former senior Fed staffer in Washington, who envisions an initial reduction that starts at $20 billion per month for the first quarter, starting in June or September, and gradually rises to a $100 billion monthly pace by around the following year.

While policy makers haven’t yet decided when or how fast they’ll move this time around, Perli sees them following the basic blueprint of the previous episode, which involved using caps to establish an upper limit on the pace of reductions. However, he says, the Fed will also “be ready to slow, suspend, or stop the shrinking process at the first signs of market trouble.”

Eight straight months of annual headline consumer price readings at 5% or higher are putting pressure on the central bank to respond, with policy makers now preparing for a smaller balance sheet, alongside rate hikes in coming months. Analysts are currently trying to envision how such a dual tightening process might play out, just as Wednesday’s data showed consumer price gains pushing the headline year-over-year inflation rate to 7%, a nearly 40-year high.

Read: As Wall Street watches yields climb, a big question emerges: What is the ‘right size’ for the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTaFZ_0djsR6E500
Cornerstone Macro and Federal Reserve Board

“Nothing in the CPI report leads me to believe that the FOMC will be less inclined to move on the balance sheet along the lines I described,” Perli said by phone.

Wednesday’s CPI report gives further ammunition to policy makers such as Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said she backs the process of shrinking the balance sheet “as fast as we can,” without pushing markets off track.

Minutes of the Fed’s Dec. 14-15 meeting, released Jan. 5, revealed that the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee almost uniformly thought it would be appropriate to initiate balance-sheet runoff at some point after the first rate hike. In a question-and-answer following the central bank’s December policy update, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the runoff would look different than when it was initiated in 2017, by saying “the economy is so much stronger now” and such differences should factor into policy makers’ thinking.

The Fed launched its current program of bond buying in March of 2020, to help stabilize the market for U.S. government debt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — a move that eventually led to a roughly doubling in the size of its asset portfolio in the past two years. Bond purchases, which keep long-term rates lower than they’d otherwise be, helps the economy by making it easier for consumers and businesses to borrow and spend.

In the eyes of some analysts, how the Fed handles its portfolio is perhaps more important than rate hikes, which may turn out to be meaningless in controlling inflation until the central bank tries to reduce its holdings.

Read: Forget Rate Hikes. How the Fed Handles Its $9 Trillion in Assets Is What Really Matters and Fed Weighs Proposals for Eventual Reduction in Bond Holdings

The timeline for shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet “will be much more compressed this time and the pace of shrinking should be faster given the better economic conditions and the larger size of the balance sheet,” Perli, a Washington-based partner and head of global policy for Cornerstone Macro, and others wrote in a report dated Tuesday.

In particular, they see a relatively “short delay” of one quarter or two between the time of the Fed’s initial rate hike and the start of balance-sheet shrinking, versus the seven quarters it took last time around. With the CME FedWatch Tool reflecting a 74% chance of a 25 basis point hike in March, which would take the fed funds rate target to 0.25%-0.5%, that would put the commencement of quantitative tightening in June or September.

Cornerstone Macro also expects that the pace of shrinking will be about double that of 2017-19, considering that the balance sheet is about twice as large as back then, and will occur through what Perli describes as “attrition only” or no asset sales. Assuming that the shrinking process is split between Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities, Cornerstone Macro estimates that the Fed will be able to eliminate $531 billion of Treasuries over the first five quarters of quantitative tightening. The amount of runoff in MBS will depend on prepayments, which could be slow because higher interest rates make mortgage refinancing less attractive.

During the Fed’s 2017-19 round of tapering, policy makers were attempting to shrink the central bank’s balance sheet back to a more normal size nearly a decade after the end of the 2008 financial crisis, and not out of any concerns about inflation.

On Wednesday, Treasury yields traded mixed after the CPI report. Meanwhile, the spread between 2-

TMUBMUSD02Y,

0.923%

and 10-year rates

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.747%

narrowed to 82 basis points, as 7-

TMUBMUSD07Y,

1.689%

and 10-year yields remained on the verge of inverting. The S&P 500

SPX,

+0.28%

and Nasdaq Composite indexes

COMP,

+0.23%

moved higher, though Dow industrials DJIA gave up gains in afternoon trading.

Sign up for our Market Watch Newsletters here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Fed's Barkin Says Timing and Pace of Rate Moves Will Depend on Inflation

(Reuters) -The timing and pace of interest rate increases will depend on what happens with inflation and Federal Reserve officials may need to move more "aggressively" if inflation remains elevated, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said Thursday. "The closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Fed’s Balance Sheet: When Will It Shrink, and by How Much?

The outlook for U.S. monetary policy has shifted significantly in recent months. Inflation remains well-above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, while the labor market recovery has continued at a much stronger pace than occurred in the 2010s expansion. A more robust recovery in output, employment and prices in this cycle has translated into a much quicker pivot from the Federal Reserve on monetary policy. Markets are increasingly priced for the first fed funds rate hike in March, and our forecast agrees with this view. Several more rate hikes later this year and in 2023 appear likely.
BUSINESS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed nominee Brainard: Fighting inflation is top priority

Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden s nominee for the Federal Reserve's No. 2 spot, said Thursday that combating high inflation is the central bank's top priority and said she believed the Fed could reduce it without sacrificing economic growth.Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Brainard noted that inflation is “too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go.”“We are taking actions ... that I have confidence will be bringing inflation down, while continuing to allow the labor market to return to full strength over time,” she said....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#Federal Funds Rate#The Federal Reserve#Fomc#Cleveland Fed
Investor's Business Daily

Fed Balance Sheet May Shrink By $100 Billion A Month, Adding To Stock Market Risk

The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a jolt on Jan. 5 when minutes from the December meeting revealed a consensus that Covid-era asset purchases should unwind sooner and at a faster pace than they did after the last crisis. Now, as the major indexes recover, a key question is whether there will be further shocks in the next few months as the Fed spells out its plan for shrinking its balance sheet.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOXBusiness

Brainard pledges to use Fed's full arsenal to combat surging inflation

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard, President Biden's nominee for the central bank's No. 2 spot, said Thursday that combating red-hot inflation is the Fed's top priority, suggesting that policymakers could raise interest rates as soon as March to quell soaring prices. Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

President Biden to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin as Fed’s top banking regulator

President Biden will nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former top Treasury Department official, to serve as the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator, the White House said. If confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Raskin, a former Fed governor, would become the central bank’s vice chairwoman of supervision, the government’s most influential overseer of the American banking system.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy