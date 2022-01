Hi all, not sure if this is allowed here (my apologies if not!). My wife and I won't be able to attend the game this Saturday..we live in Connecticut and just had our second baby a month ago. I managed to go to the game last week with my brother and dad (which was awesome!) but no way am I going to be allowed to go back to back weekends with the new kiddo. I have two season tickets section 333 row 20 seats 13, 14. ***I want to give them to a Bills fan for free if anyone knows someone.*** just don't want them going empty/to Pats fans.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO